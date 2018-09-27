Import duty on 19 products hiked: Check out list of products that will become costlier

New Delhi: The government has raised import duties on 19 items with an aim to check the widening current account deficit resulting from high crude oil prices and the rupee slipping to a historic low.

The enhanced duty rates, which will make these imported goods expensive, has come into effect from Thursday.

The announcement follows a decision taken by the government on September 14 that the centre would impose curbs on import of non-essential items to contain the widening CAD and check the rupee fall. The CAD widened to 2.4 per cent of the GDP in the first quarter of 2018-19.

Here is the revised rate of customs duty on 19 items:

1. Air conditioners

Basic customs duty: 10 percent

Hiked to: 20 percent

2. Household Refrigerators

Basic customs duty: 10 percent

Hiked to: 20 percent

3. Washing machines less than 10 Kg

Basic customs duty: 10 percent

Hiked to: 20 percent

4. Compressor for air conditioners and refrigerators

Basic customs duty: 7.5 percent

Hiked to: 10 percent

5. Speakers

Basic customs duty: 10 percent

Hiked to: 15 percent

6. Footwears

Basic customs duty: 20 percent

Hiked to: 25 percent

7. Radial Car tyres

Basic customs duty: 10 percent

Hiked to: 20 percent

8. Non industrial diamond (other than rough diamonds), i.e., cut and polished diamond

Basic customs duty: 5 percent

Hiked to: 7.5 percent

9. Diamonds-semi processed, half cut or broken

Basic customs duty: 5 percent

Hiked to: 7.5 percent

10. Lab grown diamonds

Basic customs duty: 5 percent

Hiked to: 7.5 percent

11. Cut and polished Colored gemstone

Basic customs duty: 5 percent

Hiked to: 7.5 percent

12. Articles of jewellery and parts thereof, of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal

Basic customs duty: 15 percent

Hiked to: 20 percent

13. Articles of Goldsmith or silversmith wares and parts thereof of precious metal or of metal clad with precious metal

Basic customs duty: 15 percent

Hiked to: 20 percent

14. Bath, shower bath, sink, wash basin, etc. of plastics

Basic customs duty: 10 percent

Hiked to: 15 percent

15. Articles of plastics for conveyance and packing such as boxes, case, containers, bottles, insulated ware etc

Basic customs duty: 10 percent

Hiked to: 15 percent

16. Tableware, kitchenware and other household items of plastics

Basic customs duty: 10 percent

Hiked to: 15 percent

17. Miscellaneous items of plastics such as office stationery, fitting for furniture’s, decorative sheets, statuettes, beads, bangles etc.

Basic customs duty: 10 percent

Hiked to: 15 percent

18. Trunks, Suitcase, Executive cases, Brief Cases, travel bags and other bags etc.

Basic customs duty: 10 percent

Hiked to: 15 percent

19. Aviation turbine fuel

Basic customs duty: 0 percent

Hiked to: 5 percent