Verify your Aadhaar with IRCTC and book upto 12 tickets in a month – Here's how to do

New Delhi: As per IRCTC e-ticket rules, a maximum of 6 tickets can be booked by an individual user in a month. However, in order to incentivise the passengers for linking their Aadhaar ID and mobile number for booking of tickets, the ceiling limit has been raised to 12 tickets for the individual users, where accounts are vefified through Aadhaar ID and one of the passengers in the tickets booked is verifiable through Aadhaar.

ITCTC has said that no Aadhaar verification will be required for booking up to 6 tickets in a month, as earlier.

Here is a step by step guide on how to book your Aadhaar with IRCTC (As provided by IRCTC)

1. Go to www.irctc.co.in and login using your IRCTC account

2. Click “Aadhaar KYC” link under “My Profile” menu.

3. Enter Your Aadhaar Number and Click on Send OTP button.

4. Please feed in the details of your registered mobile number because OTP would be sent only on the Aadhaar-registered mobile.

5. Feed in the OTP details and click on Verify button

6. Click on Submit button to verify KYC details

7. After submission, your user will get Aadhaar verified

How to add a Passenger with Aadhaar number

1. Click “Master List” link under “My Profile” menu where you can add new passengers

2. Provide correct details of passenger like the name, date of birth, gender and Aadhaar number.

3. Click on “Submit” button to Add and verify Aadhaar details.

4. No OTP will be sent in case of passenger Aadhaar verification and they will be added in the Master List with Verification Status as “Pending”.

5. To check the verification status of Aadhaar details, click on “Click here to check pending Aadhaar verification status” option

6. Successful verification status will show “Verified” and while failed verification status will be shown as “Not Verified”.

How to select Aadhaar verified passengers for booking tickets

To book more than 6 tickets (or upto 12 tickets in a month), you will have to select at least one Aadhaar verified passenger from Master List and add to the Passenger list while booking ticket. But if you do not have Aadhaar verified passenger in Master List, you will be not allowed to book tickets after the 6th booking, IRCTC has said.