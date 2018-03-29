CBSE papers leak: Board shares anonymous fax naming 1 teacher, 2 schools with Delhi Police

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has named a person behind the leak of class 10 Mathematics and class 12 Economics examination papers. In a complaint to Delhi Police, the CBSE has said that it received a fax on March 23 naming a person who runs a coaching institute in Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital.

In its letter to the police, the board has also said that the complaint it received from “unknown source” named two schools in connection with the paper leak.

It further talks about an unaddressed envelope that CBSE received on March 26, the day class 12 Economics exam was conducted. According to the board, the envelope contained four sheets of hand-written answers of Economics paper.

The complaint also mentioned a WhatsApp number which was allegedly used to circulate the leaked paper.

Here’s the full text of the letter from CBSE to Delhi Police:

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime),

Kamla Market,

Delhi-110096.

Sub: forwarding of information regarding involvement of anti-social elements in the alleged leakage of CBSE Question Papers.

Sir,

1. CBSE has received a complaint by fax on 23rd March 2018 from unknown source at 4.22 pm that someone named XXX, who is running a coaching institute at Sector 8, Rajinder Nagar is involved in paper leakage. The said complaint also named two schools in Rajinder Nagar for their involvement in the alleged leakage.(copy enclosed)

2. The above complaint was forwarded to CBSE Regional Office Delhi on 24th March 2018 and Regional office has forwarded a copy of the complaint to the WhatsApp number of Inspector Sh Susheel Yadav on the same day

3. On 26th March 2018, an un-addressed envelope containing 04 sheets of hand written answers of Economics paper held on the day was delivered at CBSE Academic at Rouse Avenue at around 6 pm.

4. It was indicated in the papers kept inside the envelop that the question paper was leaked and circulated through the WhatsApp group numbers as mentioned on the papers.(copy enclosed).

CBSE in a complaint to Delhi Police says it received a fax on March 23 naming a person from Rajinder Nagar behind CBSE paper leak. This person, as per the complaint, runs a coaching institute. pic.twitter.com/0KLQ3GIQry — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2018

This comes even as the crime branch of Delhi Police has constituted a high-level Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the leak of papers which compelled the CBSE to announce that re-examination would be conducted for Mathematics and Economics papers for class 10 and class 12 students respectively. The SIT would comprise 2 DCPs, 4 ACPs and 5 inspectors.

Delhi Police has registered two separate FIRs in connection with CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education) paper leak. While one case has been registered in leak of Class 12 Economics paper, the other is in connection with Class 10 Mathematics paper. Following a complaint by CBSE regional director, the police registered FIRs under section 420, 406 and 120B.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish over the incident to Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar. PM Modi reportedly asked the minister to ensure strict action in the paper leak case.