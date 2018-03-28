CBSE to re-conduct Economics exam for Class XII and Mathematics exam for Class X

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be reconducting the Economics exam for Class XII and Mathematics exam for Class X following the controversy of the papers being leaked. In a statement on Wednesday, the board said that it has taken cognisance of certain happenings in the conduct of examinations after which the decision is being taken. The dates of the fresh examinations and other details will be declared on the board website (www.cbse.nic.in) later.

Class 10 mathematics paper was held on Wednesday while the Class 12 Economics paper was held on March 26. More than 28 lakh students are appearing for the board exams this year, a total of 16,38,428 candidates have registered for class 10 examinations, while as many as 11,86,306 candidates have registered for class 12 examinations.

CBSE will conduct re-examination of Maths paper for class X and Economics paper of class XII. #boardexams pic.twitter.com/RCOwqRt6EZ — ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2018

Here is the full text of the statement by the CBSE:

Board has taken cognizance of the certain happenings in the conduct of certain examinations as are being reported. With a view to uphold the sanctity of the Board Examinations, and in the interest of the fairness to the students, the board has decided to reconduct the examinations in the following subjects. Dates for fresh examinations and the other details shall be hosted on the CBSE website within a week.

CLASS XII SUB ECONOMICS (CODE 030)

CLASS X SUB MATHEMATlCS (CODE 041)

On Monday, the CBSE had denied reports of class 12 economics paper being leaked and circulated on social media. "We have checked with all examination centres and the paper was not leaked. The source of the circulation of this information is not known yet. We want to urge the students and parents to not panic and assure them that the board is doing its best to ensure the sanctity of the examination,” a senior CBSE official had said.

Earlier, there were reports that the Accountancy exam paper of Class 12th had been leaked on WhatsApp. However, the CBSE had denied the reports saying that all the seals were found to be intact at all the exam centres. The CBSE had added that some had people tried to play mischief by circulating messages. "During process of exam, however, at local level some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp & social media to disturb the sanctity of examinations.CBSE has decided to take strict action against such activities.FIR is being lodged by CBSE," CBSE had said earlier.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had also raised the issue and said that the questions which are being shared on social media groups matched the CBSE Accountancy paper set 2. Sisodia had said that he received complaints of the paper being leaked and has assured swift action in the paper leak.