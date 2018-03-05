Oscars 2018 LIVE updates: Sam Rockwell wins 'Best Supporting Actor' trophy

New Delhi: The stage is set for the biggest night in the world of cinema. The Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Popularly knows as Oscars, the awards are presented in 24 categories.

The nominees for the 90th Academy Awards were announced in January. American romantic drama fantasy The Shape of Water led all nominees with at least 13 nominations. Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk came in second with 8 and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri came in third with seven nominations.

The glitzy event will begin shortly, meanwhile, the red carpet has begun, so you can take a look at the latest updates as the event unfolds through this LIVE blog: