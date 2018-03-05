हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
Oscars 2018 LIVE updates: Sam Rockwell wins 'Best Supporting Actor' trophy

The gala event is hosted by Jimmy Kimmel.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Monday, March 5, 2018 - 07:31
Pic Courtesy: ANI/Twitter

New Delhi: The stage is set for the biggest night in the world of cinema. The Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Popularly knows as Oscars, the awards are presented in 24 categories. 

The nominees for the 90th Academy Awards were announced in January. American romantic drama fantasy The Shape of Water led all nominees with at least 13 nominations. Christopher Nolan's Dunkirk came in second with 8 and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri came in third with seven nominations.

The glitzy event will begin shortly, meanwhile, the red carpet has begun, so you can take a look at the latest updates as the event unfolds through this LIVE blog:

5 March 2018, 07:31 AM

5 March 2018, 07:28 AM

'Dunkirk', Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo get the Oscars for 'Best Sound Mixing'.

5 March 2018, 07:25 AM

The Oscars for the 'Sound Editing' goes to Alex Gibson, Richard King for 'Dunkirk'.

5 March 2018, 07:14 AM

An enchanting musical performance by Mary J Blige on 'Mighty River' song keeps the audience going. She sang her track from 'Mudbound'. She is this year’s double nominee in the 'Original Song' and 'best-supporting actress' category. This makes her the first person to ever be up for both awards in the same year.

5 March 2018, 07:12 AM

5 March 2018, 07:07 AM

The Oscars for the Best Documentary Feature goes to 'Icarus' by Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan.

5 March 2018, 07:03 AM

5 March 2018, 07:02 AM

5 March 2018, 06:58 AM

The Oscars for the Best Costume Design goes to Mark Bridges, 'Phantom Thread' (film).

5 March 2018, 06:54 AM

'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot announces Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick as the winners in 'Makeup and Hair' category.

5 March 2018, 06:53 AM

5 March 2018, 06:46 AM

The Oscars 2018 for Best Supporting Actor goes to Sam Rockwell for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.

5 March 2018, 06:43 AM

Viola Davis on stage to announce 'The Best Supporting Actor' this year.

5 March 2018, 06:37 AM

The host also stressed upon the need to ensure women safety at workplaces. 

5 March 2018, 06:35 AM

Jimmy Kimmel takes a jibe at Harvey Weinstein sex scandal that rocked Hollywood. 

5 March 2018, 06:32 AM

Jimmy Kimmel back on Oscars stage and he hits the show on a high.

5 March 2018, 06:30 AM

5 March 2018, 06:26 AM

Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock looked ravishing on the red carpet ceremony. 

5 March 2018, 06:20 AM

 As movements like #MeToo and Time's up take up the front row at the 90th Academy Awards, many celebrities have donned orange pins on the red carpet to advocate for gun safety.

5 March 2018, 06:18 AM

5 March 2018, 06:17 AM

5 March 2018, 06:13 AM

From Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino to Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson all dazzled at the Oscars 2018 red carpet.

5 March 2018, 06:07 AM

5 March 2018, 06:04 AM

Check out some of the backstage moments of the big stars at Oscars:

5 March 2018, 06:02 AM

The Oscars 2018 red carpet ceremony has got almost all the nominees talking about their films minutes ahead of the main awards night. 

5 March 2018, 05:56 AM

5 March 2018, 05:45 AM

The audience can't get enough of the stars. There's a huge crowd gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite stars at the Oscars red carpet ceremony.

5 March 2018, 05:40 AM

The who's who of the Hollywood has descended to the Oscars red carpet. Check out

