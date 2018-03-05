Oscars 2018 LIVE updates: Sam Rockwell wins 'Best Supporting Actor' trophy

5 March 2018, 07:31 AM
5 March 2018, 07:28 AM
'Dunkirk', Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo get the Oscars for 'Best Sound Mixing'.
5 March 2018, 07:25 AM
The Oscars for the 'Sound Editing' goes to Alex Gibson, Richard King for 'Dunkirk'.
5 March 2018, 07:14 AM
An enchanting musical performance by Mary J Blige on 'Mighty River' song keeps the audience going. She sang her track from 'Mudbound'. She is this year’s double nominee in the 'Original Song' and 'best-supporting actress' category. This makes her the first person to ever be up for both awards in the same year.
5 March 2018, 07:12 AM
5 March 2018, 07:07 AM
The Oscars for the Best Documentary Feature goes to 'Icarus' by Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan.
5 March 2018, 07:03 AM
5 March 2018, 07:02 AM
5 March 2018, 06:58 AM
The Oscars for the Best Costume Design goes to Mark Bridges, 'Phantom Thread' (film).
5 March 2018, 06:54 AM
'Wonder Woman' Gal Gadot announces Darkest Hour, Kazuhiro Tsuji, David Malinowski, Lucy Sibbick as the winners in 'Makeup and Hair' category.
5 March 2018, 06:53 AM
5 March 2018, 06:46 AM
The Oscars 2018 for Best Supporting Actor goes to Sam Rockwell for 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri'.
5 March 2018, 06:43 AM
Viola Davis on stage to announce 'The Best Supporting Actor' this year.
5 March 2018, 06:37 AM
The host also stressed upon the need to ensure women safety at workplaces.
5 March 2018, 06:35 AM
Jimmy Kimmel takes a jibe at Harvey Weinstein sex scandal that rocked Hollywood.
5 March 2018, 06:32 AM
Jimmy Kimmel back on Oscars stage and he hits the show on a high.
5 March 2018, 06:30 AM
5 March 2018, 06:26 AM
Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock looked ravishing on the red carpet ceremony.
5 March 2018, 06:20 AM
As movements like #MeToo and Time's up take up the front row at the 90th Academy Awards, many celebrities have donned orange pins on the red carpet to advocate for gun safety.
5 March 2018, 06:18 AM
5 March 2018, 06:17 AM
5 March 2018, 06:13 AM
From Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino to Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson all dazzled at the Oscars 2018 red carpet.
5 March 2018, 06:07 AM
5 March 2018, 06:04 AM
Check out some of the backstage moments of the big stars at Oscars:
5 March 2018, 06:02 AM
The Oscars 2018 red carpet ceremony has got almost all the nominees talking about their films minutes ahead of the main awards night.
5 March 2018, 05:56 AM
5 March 2018, 05:45 AM
The audience can't get enough of the stars. There's a huge crowd gathered to get a glimpse of their favourite stars at the Oscars red carpet ceremony.
5 March 2018, 05:40 AM
The who's who of the Hollywood has descended to the Oscars red carpet. Check out
