2012 Andaman quake caused new fault in Indian Ocean that may trigger tremors in future!

New Delhi: A study says that the earthquake that took place in Andaman in 2012 caused new fault in Indian Ocean.

As per experts, this might trigger tremors in future.

Researchers, including those from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and Indonesian Institute of Sciences, has found evidence of a possible new plate boundary forming on the floor of the Indian Ocean in the Wharton Basin.

A slip-strike quake occurs when two plates slide horizontally against one another. Such quakes can be caused by deformations that occur in plates distant from fault lines as pressure builds up across a plate.

They can lead to interplate earthquakes and cause a plate to break, resulting in a new boundary, which in turn can lead to even more quakes.

