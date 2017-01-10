2012 Andaman quake caused new fault in Indian Ocean that may trigger tremors in future!
New Delhi: A study says that the earthquake that took place in Andaman in 2012 caused new fault in Indian Ocean.
As per experts, this might trigger tremors in future.
Researchers, including those from Nanyang Technological University in Singapore and Indonesian Institute of Sciences, has found evidence of a possible new plate boundary forming on the floor of the Indian Ocean in the Wharton Basin.
A slip-strike quake occurs when two plates slide horizontally against one another. Such quakes can be caused by deformations that occur in plates distant from fault lines as pressure builds up across a plate.
They can lead to interplate earthquakes and cause a plate to break, resulting in a new boundary, which in turn can lead to even more quakes.
(With PTI inputs)
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Why is there no action being taken against Imam who issued fatwa against PM Modi?
- Rapid increase in number of diabetes cases in India - Report
- Why is there no action being taken against Imam who issued fatwa against PM Modi? - Part II
- Mulayam Singh Yadav denies any tiff within Samajwadi party
- There is no rift between me and Akhilesh, says Mulayam Singh Yadav
- Maharashtra Municipal Elections Results: As it happened
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ inching closer to Rs 350 crore mark, creates HISTORY
- Kiwi all-rounder Corey Anderson bludgeons poor Bangladesh bowlers — VIDEO
- ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli still second in batsmen charts; Ashwin-Jadeja top bowlers' standings
- Gautam Gambhir endorses fan's thoughts slamming Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP