32-foot-long mammoth whale washes ashore at Brazil beach – Watch

The 32-foot-long creature was found washed up near the capital city and as soon as the locals spotted it, they informed the officials.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 16:03
32-foot-long mammoth whale washes ashore at Brazil beach – Watch
Image credit: Screengrab from Youtube video

New Delhi: Localites in Brazil recently came together to help rescue a baby humpback whale that was stranded in a beach near Rio de Janeiro.

The 32-foot-long creature was found washed up near the capital city and as soon as the locals spotted it, they informed the officials.

After that, nearly 300 people came together and joined the rescue operation to free the animal and managed to do it after hours of hard work.

As per experts, the whale may have separated from its mother during low tide.

Watch video:

