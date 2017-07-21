Bid to save Rhinos – British zoo uses IVF technology to protect white Rhino species from extinction

New Delhi: Scientists at a British zoo are using IVF technology to help protect white Rhino species from extinction.

This initiative has been taken to protect remaining three northern white rhinos.

As per a report published in Channel News Asia, scientists at Longleat safari park in Warminster, England, extracted nine eggs from three female southern white rhinos.

As per reports, the eggs would be eventually used at a clinic in Italy to develop IVF technology could be used with genetic material from the northern whites.

If scientists are unable to use IVF to create a pure northern white rhino, they have a back-up plan: to create and embryo using eggs from southern whites and sperm from a northern white to create a new hybrid species.