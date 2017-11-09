After Delhi, air quality in most UP cities turns toxic; Noida worst affected

New Delhi: The smog that is choking Delhi has now also taken most cities in Uttar Pradesh within its grip.

The hazardous weather conditions have hit UP with various cities recording dangerously poor air quality, officials said on Thursday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Noida has been noted as the worst in the state in the past 24-hours.

A health warning has been issued by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) for children, senior citizens and people with respiratory issues. The medical body has also advised against morning walks and has asked them to stay indoors.

The air quality in the state capital is worst in Lalbagh where the average AQI is 463, which was very close to that in Noida in the last 24-hours, an official told IANS.

Following this, on the lines of Delhi, the district administration in Noida has ordered closure of all schools from nursery to Class 8 till November 10.

The AQI in Moradabad is 439, Noida (469), Lucknow (430), Agra (394) and Ghaziabad (372).

Due to the smog that has descended on most parts of the state, as many as 17 persons have been killed in road accidents across the state in the last 24 hours, police said.

