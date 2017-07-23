Bizarre! Locals in Argentina in shock after birth of 'demon' goat – See pic

New Delhi: The birth of a baby goat has triggered shock and fear among the people of San Louis province in Argentina, due to its demon-like features.

So terrified were the locals, that they called the police to carry out an investigation.

The photos of the animal went viral within minutes of them going online and needless to say, even the cyberspace is in shock.

The goat, owned by Gladys Oveido, has protruding eyes and a flat face. Unfortunately, the animal survived only for three hours before dying.

As per a report in the Deccan Chronicle, the owner said that she was both shocked and confused to see the kid with strange human like face and features. The kid was one of three that was born to one of Gladys’ goat.

Even though the goat was born with the distorted features, her rest of the body was normal.

Oveido said she tried to feed the kid milk from a spoon but three hours later its health deteriorated.

She said she has no idea why the goat may have been born with such features and it is the first time it has happened within their area, the report said.