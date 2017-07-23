close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Bizarre! Locals in Argentina in shock after birth of 'demon' goat – See pic

Even though the goat was born with the distorted features, her rest of the body was normal.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 11:05
Bizarre! Locals in Argentina in shock after birth of &#039;demon&#039; goat – See pic
Image courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: The birth of a baby goat has triggered shock and fear among the people of San Louis province in Argentina, due to its demon-like features.

So terrified were the locals, that they called the police to carry out an investigation.

The photos of the animal went viral within minutes of them going online and needless to say, even the cyberspace is in shock.

The goat, owned by Gladys Oveido, has protruding eyes and a flat face. Unfortunately, the animal survived only for three hours before dying.

As per a report in the Deccan Chronicle, the owner said that she was both shocked and confused to see the kid with strange human like face and features. The kid was one of three that was born to one of Gladys’ goat.

Even though the goat was born with the distorted features, her rest of the body was normal.

Oveido said she tried to feed the kid milk from a spoon but three hours later its health deteriorated.

She said she has no idea why the goat may have been born with such features and it is the first time it has happened within their area, the report said.

TAGS

Baby goatDemon goatDemon-like features of goatArgentina goatBirth of goatenvironment news

From Zee News

Railways list new catering policies after CAG slams food quality
India

Railways list new catering policies after CAG slams food qu...

Caught on camera: Morning walk turns fatal after tree falls on former Doordarshan anchor - WATCH
Maharashtra

Caught on camera: Morning walk turns fatal after tree falls...

Canadian PM Trudeau goes &#039;desi, offers prayers in Indian attire to mark 10th anniversary of BAPS temple
World

Canadian PM Trudeau goes 'desi, offers prayers in Indi...

Uttar Pradesh

UP: 21 admitted after consuming 'poisonous' tea i...

BJP shrugs off Rahul-Nitish meeting, says &#039;Modi wave&#039; will trounce everyone
India

BJP shrugs off Rahul-Nitish meeting, says 'Modi wave...

No space for VVIP culture in democracy, says BJP on tarmac access denied to Lalu; JD(U) condemns the decision
India

No space for VVIP culture in democracy, says BJP on tarmac...

World

US created ISIS, 'Mosul' goes to Iraqi forces: VP...

World

Egypt sentences 28 to death over prosecutor's killing

World

Iran vows full support for Iraq

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video