Cattle blood flowing into Yamuna compels NGT to condemn Delhi govt, civic bodies

New Delhi: The Yamuna river is a sacred water body in India and has always been in the news for the way it's being polluted. Conscious efforts by various NGO's, till date, are being made to keep it clean.

Over time, the panel at the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has banned many practices that were affecting the river and has ordered the Delhi government and civic bodies to seriously look into the matter.

Now, taking them to task once more, the green panel has called out the Delhi government and civic bodies for not ensuring compliance of its order that no blood should directly seep into the Yamuna due to cattle slaughter.

A bench headed by Justice Jawad Rahim directed the AAP government and Delhi Pollution Control Committee to submit a detailed status report on the issue and sought their reply before July 11.

"You people talk of Yamuna and Ganga all the time. We are regularly hearing the cases with regard to pollution in these rivers. We had passed an order in 2015 asking you to ensure that no blood flows in Yamuna. Nothing has happened till date. That's not fair," the bench, also comprising Expert Member Nagin Nanda, said.

The observations came after a self-styled Swami, Om, appearing on behalf of a religious outfit, sought immediate action into the matter saying that the authorities have failed to ensure compliance of the NGT order.

The lawyer appearing for East Delhi Municipal Corporation told the green panel that currently one slaughterhouse was operating in Ghazipur area which has already installed online monitoring system which is linked to Central Pollution Control Board for treating its effluent.

The directions came during the hearing of a plea of the religious grouping, Ojasvi party, which has approached the green panel against the pollution caused to the Yamuna river due to slaughter of cattle.

