China's Yuncheng Lake turns a vivid pink and green

Beijing: A salt lake in China's Shanxi province has turned pink and green attracting people from all across the country.

The Yuncheng lake appears green on one side and pink on the other, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

According to authorities, the pink side contains a chemical called Dunaliella salina, which changes it from the original green colour.

The dual-colours have lasted for many years, and the view only disappears in winter when the lake dries up.

The lake is one of the three inland salt lakes with sodium sulphate in the world.

The amount of salt it contains is similar to that of the Dead Sea and allows humans to float on it. According to geologists, the lake was formed about 50 million years ago.

Chinese people began making use of the lake at least 4,000 years ago.

According to historical records, revenue from the salt produced by the lake accounted for about a quarter of the country's total during the reign of Emperor Li Yu (766-779 A.D.) of the Tang Dynasty (618-907 A.D).

The lake still produces salt for industrial use.