Diwali 2017: Go green, celebrate the festival of lights in these 5 eco-friendly ways

New Delhi: With Diwali just round the corner, excitement levels across the nation are running high and the spirit that the season brings with it is super infectious.

While the celebrations are something to look forward to, the rise in air toxicity due to the burning of fireworks is also a matter of great concern, since the reduction in quality of air affects our health as well.

Keeping that in mind and the consequential impact on people's health, the Supreme Court ordered a ban on the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR till November 1.

Although this ruling has been welcomed by people who share the same concern for the environment and their health, it also seems to have put a crimp in the festivities for some who feel let down that an age-old tradition will be left incomplete.

But, that's no reason to feel disheartened. In fact, you can contribute to having a pollution-free festival in your own way, which will further help you keep health problems at bay.

There are numerous things you can do to celebrate and drown yourself in the spirit of Diwali in a green, eco-friendly way. Below, we have compiled a list of five of them. Have a look!

Use earthen diyas instead of electric lights:

Before there were electric lights, there were earthen lamps. Go the traditional way and use diyas (handpainted or plain) and light them up with organic oil instead of adorning your homes with electric lights that use unnecessary power and energy. This way, you won't just be saving the environment, but will also be supporting the local artisans. You can also let your kids paint the diyas.

Avoid plastic wrapping:

Creativity is key and you don't need plastic to gift-wrap Diwali goodwill. Newspapers and magazine pages make for super quirky wrapping papers. Splash a bit of watercolour on them if you're going for the spunky look. Another advantage of a newspaper is that you can also convert them into gift bags. Just add some leftover lace or bows to beautify it. Opt for brown paper packaging or even fabric scraps or organic burlap bags if you're looking for more ideas.

Make your own decorations:

Why spend money on Diwali decorations, when you can make your own? You can even find a lot of things within the walls of your home. One particular decorative item is sarees. Yes, your mother's sarees will definitely come in handy if you want to create gorgeous, colourful drapes. Pin them along the walls and just watch your house transform in front of you. You can also use silk stoles – line them up as drapes to give a beautiful festive look to your home.

Make a green rangoli:

No, we don't mean use green coloured powder. Although, if you're going for powder, we suggest using the organic kinds made with crushed leaves and flowers or just simply use real flowers, leaves and grass. Other things you can use are rice grains – if you're worried about colour, just divide handfuls of rice grains into the number of colours you require and dip them in coloured water made from mixing paint with water. Take them out after some time, let it dry and your 'colours' are ready. You can also use different types of lentils (dals) – with that, you don't even have to worry about the colours.

Recycle old stuff:

What better way to enjoy the real spirit of Diwali than watching someone smile because of you? Give away your old stuff like clothes, shoes, accessories, utensils, etc., to the less privileged. Better to donate them to those who really need them rather than letting them sit at your home and waste space.

Diwali is all about discovering the light within, walking away from ignorance and towards awareness. Therefore, it is important to pause and reflect, rediscover and express gratitude to the true spirit of the occasion you are celebrating.

More importantly, it is how consciously you choose to celebrate it. Enjoy the spirit of festivities, but do so without causing harm to your surroundings.

Happy Diwali!