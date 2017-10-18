Diwali 2017: Why should your pets suffer while you celebrate?

New Delhi: Diwali is a time for celebration and nonstop fun, but in all the merriment we forget about those who bear the brunt of our festivities – animals.

While the firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR offers some relief, there are some who have already purchased the pollution-inducing fireworks. There are also those who live beyond the borders of Delhi-NCR where firecrackers will definitely be a part of the celebrations.

People who own pets are definitely more sensitive to their situation as well to the strays who roam the streets, but the same can't be said for those who refuse to let go of the practice of bursting and burning crackers.

Dogs are far more sensitive to the environment than humans and get stressed by noisy celebrations.

Each dog has their own personality – sensitive, outgoing, shy, dominant, etc. and in order to protect them, one needs to understand them better.

With the onset of the Diwali season every year, vets report increase in anxiety disorders, such as stress colitis.

Firecrackers aside, some dogs also get upset by the onslaught of visitors during Diwali, especially if they are used to a quiet life. Sudden excitement can cause stomach upsets or even trigger pre-existing dormant illnesses. It's prudent to keep dogs secluded.

Where food is concerned, stick to their normal diet since sweets, crunchy dry fruits, delectable chocolates and the varied farsans are harmful for your dog. So can rich gravies and buttery sauces.

How can you spot symptoms of trauma in your dog?

A dog, when scared, will do all it can to scramble for comfort or escape noise. Some dogs become aggressive and tend to attack their owners or the firecracker. Any kind of excessive trembling, crying, panting or salivating, untimely urination or defecation, not eating for more than 48 hours, needs to be reported to a vet.

How can one bring them relief?

In doubtful situations, a dog always waits for a reaction from their owners. It picks up the signals and will perceive a situation as threatening or normal on that basis.

Our first instinct when we see our pet or even a stray dog for that matter under stress or scared, is to comfort it. This, experts say, can worsen the problem. Your dog may mistake your behaviour as praise, thereby encouraging it to be frightened at loud noises.

Instead, distract your dog from noise by playing games and praising any happy and relaxed behaviour. For instance, if they choose to hide under a sofa, bed or behind a cupboard, don't drag or coax it out in an attempt to comfort it. Instead, draw the curtains, play soothing music or turn on the TV to drown out the noise.

Note: Behaviour modification techniques such as exposing the dog to the fearful noise at a low decibel and slowly increasing it to get it used to it helps it tackle fear of noise.

Different breed of dogs have different concerns during Diwali. For example, snub-nosed breeds like Pugs, Boxers and Mastiffs may find it tougher to breathe because of the pollution from firecrackers.

Greedy dogs like Labradors, Golden Retrievers, Cocker Spaniels, etc, will need to be kept away from rich foods to avoid gastrointestinal distress.