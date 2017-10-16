Diwali 2017: Will Delhi choke again despite Diwali firecracker ban?

New Delhi: Delhi may be India's capital city, but how safe is it when it comes to the health of its people?

While Diwali is a time for celebration, an opportunity for people to enjoy and make merry, the festivities don the garb of a choking hazard the following day.

With the 'Festival of Lights' just a couple of days away, the air is already showing the tell-tale signs of the festivities.

A thin layer of smog hangs in the air, noses tingling with the mild smell of a mix of dust and smoke, while people move around with masks or handkerchiefs covering their faces.

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR has been a matter of concern for the government, ever since Diwali 2016, when the harmful particulate matter in the air ceased to drop and the capital was enveloped in a thick veil of smog – the worst in 17 years.

According to a study, people in Delhi smoke 30 cigarettes in a day – that's how polluted the air is at present.

The study further revealed that the contributors to Delhi pollution are dust and dirt on the roads (50 percent), factories and other establishments (23 percent) and vehicles (7 percent).

Furthermore, pollution causes approximately 10,000 deaths in Delhi every year and has reduced the life expectancy of the average individual by nine years. Moreover, one out of three people has some form of respiratory problem.

If that wasn't enough, garbage dumping at the landfill site in Ghazipur has been a topic of much debate for the government. The government on many occassions has taken the decision to get rid of the waste, however, the plan still hasn't seen the light of day.

With pollutants in the air becoming more and more aggressive with each passing day, there is increased toxicity in the air, which is gradually enlarging the radar of threat upon the population.

While the Supreme Court order banning the sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR ahead of Diwali offers some relief, whether it will improve the national capital's air quality remains to be seen.

Will Diwali 2017 be environment friendly or will Delhi choke once again?