Famed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik pledges to protect big cats on International Tiger Day

New Delhi: On the ocassion of International Tiger Day, famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has pledged to protect the national animal of India.

Presenting a terrific sand art image of the big cat on social media site Twitter, Pattnaik urged people to unite to save tigers by protecting their habitats.

The Padma Shri Awardee often raises his voice and pledges to refrain from misdoings relating to our environment.

Check out the tweets:

Today is #InternationalTigerDay. Let us pledge to protect the national animal of India. One of my SandArts. #SaveTiger pic.twitter.com/utsGlVqgMe — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 29, 2017