'Rare white snake' born with genetic mutation found in Australia

New Delhi: Rare genetic mutation has led to the birth of a stunning white snake in Australia, that has not been seen ever before.

As per a Facebook post of Territory Wildlife Park, who possess the beautiful snake now after it was handed over to them by a local, an 'incredibly rare genetic mutation' has led to birth of this amazing serpent.

The non-venomous snake was rescued while being attacked by a dog and handed over to Territory Wildlife Park authorities, who now say that it will now be put on display.

The park, in the comments section of their facebook post, have clarified that that the snake is not albino but leucistic, meaning that there is partial loss of pigmentation in an animal.

The black eyes of the reptile prove that it is leucistic.