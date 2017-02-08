ISRO collaborates with lifeguard agency to examine killer tides

New Delhi: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in collaboration with a private lifeguard agency appointed by the Goa government to safeguard its beaches, is at present studying the phenomenon of 'killer rip tides'.

As per Wikipedia, Rip tide, also known as an ebb jet or tidal jet, “is a strong tidal flow of water within estuaries and other enclosed tidal areas.”

They are one of the most common causes for drowning in the shallow waters off Goa's popular coastline.

Ripex 2017, as the study is called, is being conducted by a team of scientists at Space Applications Centre, ISRO Ahmedabad, along with Drishti Lifesaving, a private agency appointed by the state tourism ministry to maintain a lifeguard force.

"Rip currents are one of the most common problem-causing currents witnessed along Goa's coast with a higher rate of incidents recorded at Calangute, Baga, Anjuna and Colva beaches," Ankit Somani, Managing Director of Drishti Lifesaving Pvt. Ltd., said on Wednesday.

From January 31 to February 1, the team of scientists along with the lifeguard specialists tested the presence of active rips along some beaches documenting these for future research. To do this, the team used a specially developed device and the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System and a navigation receiver.

A rip tide is a strong sea current which pulls the water away from the shore, often catching swimmers and people enjoying the sea in the shallows unawares and can drag them into the sea.

Over the last few years, lifeguards have been instructed to direct tourists off the shore-line when such tides occur, more often than not unpredictably.

"Drishti's lifeguards are trained and adept at identifying and conducting rescues in Rip currents. Warnings and studies generated by systems like Ripex are critical to augment our services and enable us to pre-empt an incident," Somani said.

Goa's beaches attract nearly four million tourists every year.

(With IANS inputs)