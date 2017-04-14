Japan commemorates first anniversary of Kumamoto quake
Tokyo: Japan on Friday commemorated the first anniversary of a massive earthquake that struck the region of Kumamoto, resulting in 225 deaths.
Relatives of victims and Japanese authorities, including Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, gathered in the city of Kumamoto to join in a ceremony that began at 10 a.m., after one minute's silence, Efe news reported.
"There is still much to do because there are more than 47,000 people who are still living in temporary housing," Abe said.
Abe added that the government will do all it can to rebuild victims' lives and will always remember the lessons of Kumamoto to strengthen the country in the face of future natural disasters.
The earthquakes of 6.5 and 7.3 magnitude that shook the prefectures of Kumamoto and Oita on the Kyushu island on April 14 and 16, 2016r.
The first quake peaked at 7 on the Japanese scale for the first time since the devastating earthquake of March 11, 2011, which generated a massive tsunami that left more than 18,000 dead and missing in northeastern Japan, and triggered the Fukushima nuclear accident.
The Kumamoto earthquake destroyed or damaged more than 190,000 homes, forcing thousands of people to evacuate.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- When will India adopt America-Israel policy on terrorism?
- Punjab: Baby girl weighs more than 17 kgs at just eight months
- BJP National Executive meet: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Bhubaneswar
- Indian govt launches unique concept to earn by recycling waste
- Muslim Personal Law Board meet to discuss the issue of triple talaq
- IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma takes a flying, one-handed catch to dismiss AB de Villiers — WATCH
- Two hat-tricks in a single day! Samuel Badree, Andrew Tye light up IPL 10 – Watch Video
- Porn video played on advertisement display at Rajiv Chowk metro station in Delhi, clip goes viral
- IPL 2017: Shikhar Dhawan destroys tactical laptop, fuming SRH coach VVS Laxman rips apart analyst — MUST WATCH
- Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith not bothered about MS Dhoni's form woes