'MacGyver' red tegu lizard from California is a hit on internet! Watch why

A couple from California has a 20-pound Argentine red tegu lizard as their loving pet at home.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 21:00
&#039;MacGyver&#039; red tegu lizard from California is a hit on internet! Watch why
Photo Credit: MacGyver/Instagram

New Delhi: People usually keep cats, dogs as pets, but have you ever thought of keeping a reptile such as lizard at home? A couple from California has a 20-pound Argentine red tegu lizard as their loving pet at home.

The lizard named MacGyver was hatched on July 4, 2012, and became hugely popular after its first video on went viral on YouTube. The mammoth sized red reptile became an internet sensation and has thousands of followers on social media.

MacGyver has over 156k followers on Instagram, 44k followers on Youtube, and he even has a LinkedIn page as of now. Thousands of people showered their love on the reptile by looking at the pictures and videos of MacGyver eating, going for walks, and most importantly, cuddling.

The huge reptile has reportedly been described as 'a good ambassador of the giant lizard world' for demonstrating that reptiles can be affectionate and have feelings too.

His California owners told Daily Mail that MacGyver spends most of his day basking outside in the Californian sun on a rock. Though he will eat most types of meat apart from llama, but he is especially fond of grapes.

The average life expectancy of a tegu lizard is between 10 and 15 years. Check out some best pictures of MacGyver the lizard.

Check out MacGyve's photos and videos: 

Lizard Argentine red tegu lizard MacGyver reptile Social media Internet

