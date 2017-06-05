close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Researchers develop new hyper-local air pollution map

Most large urban areas tend to have only one air quality monitor for every 100 to 200 square miles. 

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 23:52
Researchers develop new hyper-local air pollution map

New York: Using specially equipped Google Street View cars to measure air quality on a block-by-block basis, researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have developed a detailed and extensive local map of air pollution for an urban area.

Most large urban areas tend to have only one air quality monitor for every 100 to 200 square miles. In comparison, the new mobile approach maps air pollution every 100 feet, or at about four to five locations along a single city block.

"Air pollution varies very finely in space, and we can't capture that variation with other existing measurement techniques," said lead researcher Joshua Apte of The University of Texas at Austin in the US.

"Using our approach and analysis techniques, we can now visualise air pollution with incredible detail. This kind of information could transform our understanding of the sources and impacts of air pollution," Apte added.

The research was conducted in partnership with the US-based non-profit Environmental Defense Fund (EDF), Google and Aclima, a California-based provider of environmental sensors.

By integrating Aclima's sensor system into Google Street View cars, the team mapped air pollution in 78 square miles of Oakland, California, over an entire year, collecting one of the largest data sets of air pollution ever measured of single city streets. 

This new technique maps urban air pollution at 100,000 times greater spatial resolution than is possible with traditional government air quality monitors, according to a study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology.

The team believes that their hyper-local mobile measurement system could be implemented in many cities throughout the world, providing detailed air quality information for citizens, families, local governments and scientists. 

The new technique could address major air quality monitoring gaps worldwide and has the potential to transform the way air pollution is monitored in urban areas as well as shed light on the health effects on city dwellers.

"You could use this information when you're picking a school for your kids. Is there a school with a playground that might have better air quality because your kid has asthma," Apte said. 

"This hyper-local information about consistent air quality can be really useful for people, especially those who are vulnerable because of age or health condition," Apte noted.

TAGS

Air pollutionresearchersHyper-local air pollution mapmapair quality

From Zee News

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

IPL 2017, Final - Mumbai Indians VS Rising Pune Supergiant

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

WWDC 2017: Apple launches iOS 11, updates to watchOS
Technology

WWDC 2017: Apple launches iOS 11, updates to watchOS

Firm on keeping out Sasikala, Dinakaran: AIADMK ruling fact...
Tamil Nadu

Firm on keeping out Sasikala, Dinakaran: AIADMK ruling fact...

Attack on CRPF camp in J&K foiled, four terrorists kill...
Jammu and Kashmir

Attack on CRPF camp in J&K foiled, four terrorists kill...

Arab nations cut ties with Qatar in new Mideast crisis
World

Arab nations cut ties with Qatar in new Mideast crisis

North India singed by heat wave, respite likely from Tuesday evening
India

North India singed by heat wave, respite likely from Tuesda...

PM Modi exhorts world to nurture a better planet
World

PM Modi exhorts world to nurture a better planet

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video