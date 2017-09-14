close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Scientists identify new dinosaur-eating crocodile species

Researchers, including those from University of Tennessee in the US, found that adults of the Deltasuchus motherali species grew up to 20 feet long.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 14:40
Scientists identify new dinosaur-eating crocodile species

New Delhi: Scientists have identified a new species of crocodile that lived around 95-million-years ago and preyed on whatever it wanted - from turtles to dinosaurs.

Researchers, including those from University of Tennessee in the US, found that adults of the Deltasuchus motherali species grew up to 20 feet long.

Based on the bite marks discovered on the fossilised bones of prey animals, they ate whatever they wanted in their environment, from turtles to dinosaurs, the researchers said.

The bones were found in the heart of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in a site in Texas in the US.
Deltasuchus is the first of what may prove to be several new species described from this fossil site, researchers said.

The area preserves a complete ancient ecosystem ranging from 95 million to 100 million years old, and its fossils are important in advancing the understanding of ancient North American land and freshwater ecosystems.

"We simply do not have that many North American fossils from the middle of the Cretaceous, the last period of the age of dinosaurs, and the eastern half of the continent is particularly poorly understood," said Stephanie Drumheller- Horton from University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

"Fossils from the Arlington Archosaur Site are helping fill in this gap, and Deltasuchus is only the first of several new species to be reported from the locality," Drumheller-Horton added.

The species was named after one of the site volunteers, Austin Motheral, who first uncovered the fossils of this particular crocodile with a small tractor when he was just 15 years old.

(With Agency inputs)

TAGS

Scientists identify new dinosaur-eating crocodile species

From Zee News

&#039;Revolutionary Zero&#039;: This ancient Indian manuscript has the first known use of &#039;Sunya&#039;
India

'Revolutionary Zero': This ancient Indian manuscr...

Nubia Z17Mini limited edition with 6GB RAM launched at Rs 21,499
Mobiles

Nubia Z17Mini limited edition with 6GB RAM launched at Rs 2...

World

Russian prisons boss arrested on graft charges

WorldAsia

Finnish aid worker kidnapped in Kabul has been released: Fo...

Netflix comes out with &#039;&#039;Birthdays On-Demand&#039;&#039; for kids
Technology

Netflix comes out with ''Birthdays On-Demand...

All the president&#039;s women: Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte fiercest critics and a surly political heir
WorldAsia

All the president's women: Philippines President Rodri...

North East

Naga peace talks reach final stage, Assembly polls 2018 cou...

Idea Cellular expands network to 2.6 lakh cell sites
Internet & Social Media

Idea Cellular expands network to 2.6 lakh cell sites

WorldAsia

Coal mine explosion kills nine workers in northern China: X...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video