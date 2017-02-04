Scientists spot rare leaf-nosed bat after 37 years

New Delhi: A group of zoological researchers has spotter rare leaf-nosed bats which have an extinction record of 37 years.

This species originally belonging to the Thar desert has been recently sighted again by the group and it has been identified as Hipposideros Fulvus (a leaf-nosed bat), the bat has been found roosting in ancient caves at Daijar near Jodhpur.

As per a report published in Times of India, a deep research inside the cave has revealed that more than 20 individuals of leaf-nosed bats are present in a separate chamber in one of the closed channels, the characteristic examination of which indicated their being from Hipposideridae family.