Serpentine twist: Cobra ingests another snake, regurgitates it after feeling ill – WATCH

New Delhi: It's a man-eat-man world, they say, but it seems that snakes are trying to make a point here by eating their own species.

As it so happens, it's not just men who are in constant enmity with their brethren, it's snakes too!

In a bizarre incident, a farmer in Manchar, Pune, came across a cobra on his land who seemed to be writhing in pain. It was clearly choking and unable to move.

Rashid Khan, the farmer, went to help the serpent and pressed its tail, while trying to push out whatever the reptile had ingested.

To his shock, the snake regurgitated its food, which turned out to be another massive snake!

Check out the video of the incident below:

(Video courtesy: SHOWBIZ VIDEOS)