Stray dog saves woman from getting mugged – Watch video

The mugger, in a bright yellow jacket, can be seen approaching his victim from behind, following which he attempts to snatch her bag.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 26, 2017, 12:26 PM IST
(Representational image)

New Delhi: A dog is not known as a man's best friend for nothing and this time, a stray dog has proved it.

A stray dog saved a woman from getting mugged by a man who tried to snatch her handbag as she walked down the street in the UK.

The moment was captured by a nearby CCTV camera and has been shared thousands of times online after it was posted on Facebook earlier this week.

The man wrestles the innocent woman to the ground as he tries to get away with her belongings.

A stray dog who was quitely observing the entire scene suddenly intervenes by running towards the man, leaps up at him before chasing him down the street as he runs away empty handed.

The footage was tweeted on Friday by PC Dave Wise, of Worcester Police.

He wrote: Dog saves woman during attempted street robbery.

"Not all heroes wear capes, some have paws and sharp teeth. What a good doggo!”

The location of the incident is unknown.

