Swati – Oldest tigress in captivity dies in Assam zoo at 20 years of age

She was born in 1997 and would have turned 21 in January next year.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 17, 2017 - 20:10
Swati – Oldest tigress in captivity dies in Assam zoo at 20 years of age
(Representational image)

New Delhi: Age-related ailments claimed the life of India's oldest tigress in captivity at the Assam Zoo on Sunday.

Officials at the Assam zoo-cum-botanical garden stated that the tigress named 'Swati' was 20-years-old hadn't been keeping well for the past few days. She had also lost a lot of weight and was under special care.

The tigress was shifted to Guwahati in 2005, after which she gave birth to six cubs.

She had given birth to five cubs in Mysore zoo prior to her coming to Assam, the officials said.

The carcass of the tigress was incarcerated inside the zoo premises, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

Swati Tigress Oldest tigress in captivity Assam Zoo Guwahati tiger deaths environment news

