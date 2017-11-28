UAE to get first outdoor dog park in February 2018

Dubai: The first outdoor dog park in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will open its doors to residents and their furry friends on February 1 in Ras Al Khaimah city.

The ‘Pawsome Park' will be located in Al Jazeera Al Hamra area at the RAK Animal Welfare Centre (RAKAWC) and will provide a range of facilities for dog-loving people and their pets in the 7,000 square metre area.

"The park will offer off-leash areas for dogs to play and run freely, a dog walking path, a fully equipped agility park and a swimming pool," Chenjerai Sigauke, RAKAWC Manager and Head Veterinarian, told Gulf News.

The park will also have a cafe area where dog owners can socialise while their pets play as well as an area for pet-related activities like pet birthday parties, pet shows and training among others.

Also incorporated in the park will be a dog day care centre and a pet hotel.

The park is open to all breeds and sizes of dogs with a separate area for small dogs weighting 10 kg and less and another area for large dogs.