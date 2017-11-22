Watch: Massive python swallows 3-foot monitor lizard,vomits it

New Delhi: You know what happens when we eat too much at once? That's right, we throw it all up.

But as it appears, it's not only us humans who have this problem. A python recently found itself in a similar situation after it swallowed a huge monitor lizard.

The massive 14-foot-long reptile was found behind a woman's house slithering underneath a broken motor in her backyard in Thailand munching on its three-foot-long prey.

The home owner immediately alerted rescuers to help catch the reptile, which weighed approximately 44 pounds.

A video clip of the entire incident has surfaced online and has gone viral, wherein officers Sawang Benchait and Samut Songkhram use a hammer to break the concrete in the woman's backyard piece by piece to reveal the large snake hiding underneath.

They eventually pound away at enough of the concrete to be able to pull the python out.

It's meal disturbed, the serpent becomes aggressive which makes it difficult for the rescuers to capture it despite their tools.

They grab the snake by its tail and lift it, its body bulging with its 'feast' and put it into the boot of their vehicle to release it into the wild.

However, the python soon started to panic, which led to stress causing it to regurgitate its entire meal.

Check out the video below:

(Video courtesy: Viral Press)

According to the Daily Mail, the python had apparently suffocated and swallowed the 33-pound lizard.

Rescuers said the python likely regurgitated the lizard due to the stress of being captured.

The home owner said she had seen snakes in her backyard before, but none that were big enough to swallow an entire monitor lizard.