close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Will SC order banning firecracker sale on Diwali improve air quality in Delhi-NCR?

While the Supreme Court's ruling of banning the sale of firecrackers till November 1, 2017 comes as a silver lining for the air in the national capital, will the people be able to restrain themselves to buy them from elsewhere?  

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 13:34
Will SC order banning firecracker sale on Diwali improve air quality in Delhi-NCR?
Smog in Delhi post Diwali 2016.

New Delhi: While Diwali is a time for celebration, an opportunity for people to enjoy and make merry, the festivities don the garb of a choking hazard the following day.

Air pollution in Delhi/NCR has been a matter of concern for the government, ever since Diwali 2016, when the harmful particulate matter in the air ceased to drop and the capital was enveloped in a thick veil of smog – the worst in 17 years.

It was worsened further after farmers in Haryana and Punjab indulged in crop burning.

However, after reserving their ruling on a plea saying that firecrackers during the upcoming festival of Diwali should be banned, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the suspension of licenses for sale of crackers in the national capital.

October has already seen eight days with the air at unhealthy levels. Experts blame the resumption of crop burning since late September. Add to that the burning of firecrackers on Diwali and the national capital will be shrouded in a thick smog.

While the Supreme Court's ruling of banning the sale of firecrackers till November 1, 2017 comes as a silver lining for the air in the national capital, will the people be able to restrain themselves to buy them from elsewhere?

Pollution has become a major menace not just in India, but around the world. While climate change is often blamed, human contribution which has led to the increase in pollutants in the air cannot go without mention.

Factors such as vehicular emissions, low wind speeds, dust from construction sites and smoke from power plants and factories – apart from stubble burning – lead to alarming pollution levels yearly.

With pollutants in the air becoming more and more aggressive with each passing day, there is increased toxicity in the air, which is gradually enlarging the radar of threat upon the population.

Whether the ban on firecrackers this Diwali will improve the national capital's air quality remains to be seen.

TAGS

DiwaliAir pollutionChoking hazardair qualityFirecrackers on DiwaliSC bans sale of firecrackersPollution in Delhi/NCRenvironment news

From Zee News

World

EU braces for Brexit talks collapse as May falters

World

Las Vegas Massacre: Gunman Paddock's cryptic note deco...

World

Iran promises 'crushing' response if US designate...

50% of TV viewing in 2020 to go mobile: Ericsson
Technology

50% of TV viewing in 2020 to go mobile: Ericsson

Sharif&#039;s daughter, son-in-law gets bail in Panama Papers case
WorldAsia

Sharif's daughter, son-in-law gets bail in Panama Pape...

At party meeting, Kim Jong Un&#039;s sister gets promotion
WorldAsia

At party meeting, Kim Jong Un's sister gets promotion

Top JeM terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Ladoora area
Jammu and Kashmir

Top JeM terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Ladoor...

Dove apologises for racially insensitive ad on Facebook
India

Dove apologises for racially insensitive ad on Facebook

HP Pavilion Power notebook unveiled at Rs 77,999
Gadgets

HP Pavilion Power notebook unveiled at Rs 77,999

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video