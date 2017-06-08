close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

World's oldest human species' fossils found in Morocco

The institute said the remains of the Homo sapiens, which were found in a remote village called Jbel Irhoud, date back to over 300,000 years ago

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 13:44

Rabat: A team of international scientists has found the world`s oldest human species` fossil near the southern Moroccan city of Youssoufia, the Moroccan national Institute of Sciences of Archaeology and Heritage announced in a statement on Wednesday.

The institute said the remains of the Homo sapiens, which were found in a remote village called Jbel Irhoud, date back to over 300,000 years ago, Xinhua reported.

The remains push back human species` origins by 100,000 years, and suggest humans didn`t evolve only in East Africa, it added.

According to Nature magazine, the finds do not mean that Homo sapiens originated in North Africa. Instead, they suggest that the species` earliest members evolved all across the continent, scientists say.

In the 1960s, fossils dating back to the Middle Stone Age were discovered.

TAGS

Human fossilsWorld's oldest human species' fossilsMorocco

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Odisha Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Uma Bharti to...
ChhattisgarhOdisha

Odisha Oil minister Dharmendra Pradhan urges Uma Bharti to...

Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk
India

Fire breaks out in Chandni Chowk

BSER/RBSE 10th Result 2017: Rajresults.nic.in &amp; rajeduboard.nic.in Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2017 to be declared shortly
RajasthanEducation

BSER/RBSE 10th Result 2017: Rajresults.nic.in & rajedub...

Indian-origin lawyer dies after being hit by train in US
AmericasIndia

Indian-origin lawyer dies after being hit by train in US

Man attacked by 8-foot-long reef shark while fishing in Florida
AmericasWorld

Man attacked by 8-foot-long reef shark while fishing in Flo...

Slight temperature rise may cause deadly heat waves in India
Environment

Slight temperature rise may cause deadly heat waves in Indi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video