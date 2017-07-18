close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

547 boys were abused at German Catholic choir school: Lawyer

The Regensburger Domspatzen ("Cathedral Sparrows"), a 1,000-year-old cathedral choir in Bavaria, was in 2010 dragged into the massive sexual abuse scandal plaguing the Catholic Church in recent years.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 18, 2017 - 19:38

Berlin: At least 547 boys at a German Catholic choir school suffered sexual or physical abuse in what victims have likened to "prison, hell or a concentration camp", said an investigator releasing a final report on Tuesday.

The Regensburger Domspatzen ("Cathedral Sparrows"), a 1,000-year-old cathedral choir in Bavaria, was in 2010 dragged into the massive sexual abuse scandal plaguing the Catholic Church in recent years.

Many victims remembered their time in the choir school as "the worst time of their lives, marked by fear, violence and helplessness", said lawyer Ulrich Weber, who was commissioned by the diocese to look into the cases.

Presenting his final report on abuses between 1945 and the early 1990s, Weber said he had uncovered 67 cases of sexual abuse and 500 cases of other physical violence, with some former singers having fallen victim to both.

This more than doubled the 231 reported abuse cases he had uncovered through interviews by January 2016, when he said victims had spoken of rape, sexual assaults, severe beatings and food deprivation.

Weber pointed to a "culture of silence" and placed part of the blame for the situation on the school's former choir master Georg Ratzinger, the elder brother of former pope Benedict.

As head of the choir from 1964 to 1994, Georg Ratzinger could be "blamed for looking the other way and failing to intervene", said Weber.

Georg Ratzinger, 93, has denied knowledge and said that the alleged sexual abuse was "never discussed" while he ran the choir.

Weber said the attacks were concentrated in the primary section of the boarding school in the town of Regensburg.

He said that 49 alleged perpetrators had been identified, but that they were not expected to face criminal charges as the alleged crimes took place too long ago.

The victims are now expected to receive 20,000 euros (USD 23,000) each in compensation.

The German scandal is one of several to have rocked the Catholic Church in recent years, notably in Ireland where one priest admitted sexually abusing more than 100 children.

Several German institutions have also been engulfed by the scandal, including an elite Jesuit school in Berlin which had admitted to systematic sexual abuse of pupils by two priests in the 1970s and 1980s. 

TAGS

GermanyGerman Catholic choir schoolUlrich WeberBerlinphysical abuseBavariaCatholic ChurchGeorg RatzingerPope BenedictRegensburgGerman scandal

From Zee News

Delhi

Gopalkrishna Gandhi to write letters to all MPS to canvass...

West Bengal

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya blames Mamata Banerjee...

India

Not bound by July 7 UN treaty to ban nuclear weapons, says...

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee stoking communal fire to stay in power: BJP

India

155 projects, worth Rs 12,400 cr sanctioned under Namami Ga...

China must admit India is a force to be reckoned with: Nisha Desai Biswal
India

China must admit India is a force to be reckoned with: Nish...

Tejashwi Yadav likely to attend cabinet meeting
Bihar

Tejashwi Yadav likely to attend cabinet meeting

West Bengal

West Bengal police escorting Sikkim registered trucks along...

Himachal Pradesh

Protests continue in Himachal Pradesh over gang rape, murde...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video