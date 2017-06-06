Britain holds minute`s silence for victims of London attack
Britain held a minute`s silence for the victims of the London terror attack Tuesday, as mourners gathered around floral tributes at London Bridge where seven people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday night.
London: Britain held a minute`s silence for the victims of the London terror attack Tuesday, as mourners gathered around floral tributes at London Bridge where seven people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday night.
Flags on official buildings were flown at half-mast and London mayor Sadiq Khan visited the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service to mark the moment