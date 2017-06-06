close
Britain holds minute`s silence for victims of London attack

Britain held a minute`s silence for the victims of the London terror attack Tuesday, as mourners gathered around floral tributes at London Bridge where seven people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday night.

AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 16:21

London: Britain held a minute`s silence for the victims of the London terror attack Tuesday, as mourners gathered around floral tributes at London Bridge where seven people were killed and dozens injured on Saturday night.

Flags on official buildings were flown at half-mast and London mayor Sadiq Khan visited the headquarters of the London Ambulance Service to mark the moment

LondonBritainLondo terror attackLondon bridgeMayor Sadiq Khan

