Fire engulfs tower block in west London

A massive fire ripped through a 27-storey apartment block in west London in the early hours of Wednesday, police and fire services said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 14, 2017 - 08:33
The fire brigade said 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the blaze in Grenfell Tower, which has 120 flats.

"Fire is from 2nd to top floor of 27 storey building," the fire service said on Twitter.

A dramatic photograph posted by the fire service showed the side of the building engulfed in flames.

Police said in a statement they were called at 1:16am (0016 GMT) "to reports of a large fire at a block of flats in the Lancaster West Estate".

They said an evacuation of the block was "underway" and at least two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The apartment block was built in 1974.

FireLondonGrenfell TowerUnited Kingdom

