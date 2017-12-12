हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Man arrested for trying to climb Buckingham Palace wall

Buckingham Palace is the official home of 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth II,

PTI| Updated: Dec 12, 2017, 11:39 AM IST
London: London Police on Tuesday said they have arrested a man for allegedly trying to climb a wall outside Buckingham Palace, noting that it was not a terrorism-related incident.

Buckingham Palace is the official home of 91-year-old Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police's Royalty and Specialist Protection Command said the 24-year-old-man was arrested "within three minutes" on suspicion of trespass last evening.

The suspect was not carrying any offensive weapons and "the incident is not being treated as terrorist-related", the police said in a statement.

"He was also arrested on suspicion of being in possession of a controlled substance - for which he was subsequently released with no further action," police said.

According to the police, the suspect has undergone a mental health assessment and was released on conditional bail, only to return to a central London police station early next month.

A number of people have tried to get unauthorised entry into the palace grounds in recent years.

In August, a 26-year-old sword-wielding man attacked and wounded three police officers outside Buckingham Palace before being arrested.

A woman was arrested in October for attempting to scale the gates of the palace.

Last year in May, a murder convict climbed over the wall and walked for about 10 minutes around the grounds of the palace before being arrested. 

Buckingham PalaceUnited KingdomQueen Elizabeth IILondon police
