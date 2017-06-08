Norway Supreme Court won`t hear Breivik case on prison conditions
Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in 2011.
Oslo: Norway`s Supreme Court said Thursday it would not hear an appeal requested by Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, on his "inhumane" prison conditions.
The decision means that an appeals court ruling from March, which found the Norwegian state not guilty of violating Breivik`s rights, stands. Breivik could however still take his case to the European Court of Human Rights.