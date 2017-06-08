close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Norway Supreme Court won`t hear Breivik case on prison conditions

Anders Behring Breivik killed 77 people in 2011.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 - 16:38

Oslo: Norway`s Supreme Court said Thursday it would not hear an appeal requested by Anders Behring Breivik, who killed 77 people in 2011, on his "inhumane" prison conditions.

The decision means that an appeals court ruling from March, which found the Norwegian state not guilty of violating Breivik`s rights, stands. Breivik could however still take his case to the European Court of Human Rights.

TAGS

Norway Supreme CourtAnders Behring BreivikInhumane Prison ConditionsEuropean Court of Human RightsNorwayOslo

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

Kerala Assembly adopts resolution asking Centre to withdraw cattle slaughter ban
Kerala

Kerala Assembly adopts resolution asking Centre to withdraw...

Pakistan to propose 3 names to ICJ for appointment as ad-hoc judges
WorldAsia

Pakistan to propose 3 names to ICJ for appointment as ad-ho...

AI robot gets below average scores in university entrance e...
Science

AI robot gets below average scores in university entrance e...

Anti-Mamata Banerjee protests burn Darjeeling, police vehicle set afire; Mamata asks Centre to deploy army
West Bengal

Anti-Mamata Banerjee protests burn Darjeeling, police vehic...

UP 10th Class Result 2017, UP Board 10th High School Results 2017 to be declared tomorrow on June 9
Uttar PradeshEducation

UP 10th Class Result 2017, UP Board 10th High School Result...

Farmers have to become part of political agenda to resolve...
Uttar Pradesh

Farmers have to become part of political agenda to resolve...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video