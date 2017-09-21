close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sixth suspect detained over London Tube attack

A sixth suspect has been detained over last week's terror attack on a London Tube train, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 14:28
Sixth suspect detained over London Tube attack

London: A sixth suspect has been detained over last week's terror attack on a London Tube train, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.

Scotland Yard said a 17-year-old was arrested after midnight at a house in Thornton Heath, in south London, which was being searched by the police, reports Efe news.

All the suspects arrested so far were being interrogated at a south London police station.

"This continues to be a fast-moving investigation. A significant amount of activity has taken place since the attack on September 15," said Dean Haydon, the head of Scotland Yard's Counter Terrorism Command.

Two suspects, aged 30 and 48, were arrested on Wednesday from the Newport area in south Wales, while another three were arrested earlier, including one in Newport on Tuesday.

The first two arrests were made on September 16 when an 18-year-old was arrested at Dover port, and a 21-year-old was arrested in Hounslow, near Heathrow airport.

The failed attack took place in a crowded Tube train carriage at Parsons Green station during the morning rush hour.

The improvised explosive device camouflaged inside a paint bucket only partially detonated, causing minor injuries to 30 people.

UK lowered the terror threat level to "grave" from critical on Sunday, meaning an attack was highly likely, but not imminent. 

TAGS

London tube attackLondon Tube trainLondon train attack suspectsScotland Yard

From Zee News

Sonia Gandhi&#039;s request to PM Modi: Pass Women&#039;s Reservation Bill
India

Sonia Gandhi's request to PM Modi: Pass Women's R...

WorldAsia

Turkey, Iran and Iraq warn of `counter-measures` against Ku...

WorldAsia

Pakistan Army chief discusses with Afghan envoy ways to ach...

China bans use of anti-Islam words on social media
World

China bans use of anti-Islam words on social media

Haryana minister Anil Vij wants compensation for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh followers killed in police action
India

Haryana minister Anil Vij wants compensation for Dera Sacha...

Seoul to offer $8mn aid to North Korea
World

Seoul to offer $8mn aid to North Korea

Zomato data breach sixth biggest in first half of 2017
Technology

Zomato data breach sixth biggest in first half of 2017

Rohingyas are illegal immigrants not refugees: Rajnath Singh
India

Rohingyas are illegal immigrants not refugees: Rajnath Sing...

What makes Milky Way different from other galaxies? - Find out
Space

What makes Milky Way different from other galaxies? - Find...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video