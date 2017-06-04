SofaForLondon: Locals open their homes for stranded victims

London: Londoners were quick to offer assistance to those left stranded after the deadly terror attacks at the London Bridge and Borough Market, as they opened their doors to those affected in the capital post the attack by sharing offers on social media with the hashtag #SofaForLondon.

"If anyone caught up in #LondonBridge or #BoroughMarket needs a place to stay, I'm far west London, but you're very welcome. #sofaforLondon," said a twitter user

"If anyone is stuck this side of the river and can't get back to where they need I'm in Peckham. Welcome to stay #SofaForLondon," said another.

Earlier during the Manchester arena attack, the locals showed similar compassion and came out to help those stranded as they took to Twitter to offer places to stay for the night for those unable to find one following the incident with the hashtag '#RoomForManchester'.

Six people have been killed in the London terror attacks and the three attackers are shot dead by armed police, London police say.

More than 20 people were injured in the attacks and rushed to hospital.

Met Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley said that police got reports that a vehicle struck people on London Bridge at 10:08 p.m. local time.

The vehicle continued to drive towards Borough Market where three assailants got out and attempted to stab members of the public, including a police officer, reports the CNN.

The attack lasted for eight minutes till the police arrived at the scene and the three assailants were shot dead.