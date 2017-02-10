Turkish PM renews call for Gulen extradition in meeting with CIA director

Ankara: Prime Minister Binali Yildirim reiterated Turkey`s demand for U.S. cooperation on the extradition of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen in a meeting with new CIA Director Mike Pompeo on Friday, Yildirim`s office said.

Ankara accuses Gulen of orchestrating an attempted coup in Turkey last July, an accusation which the cleric denies.

The statement also said Yildirim stressed the importance which Turkey attaches to cooperation with the new U.S. administration.