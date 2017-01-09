Golden Globes 2017: Priyanka Chopra shimmers in gold, looks stunning – WATCH
Mumbai: Priyanka Choopra has made heads turn once again. The Desi girl, who has created a niche for herself in the international showbiz arena, swept onlookers off their feet at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.
Dressed in a shimmer golden gown by Ralph Lauren, Priyanka looked drop dead gorgeous as she shared a hearty laugh backstage with Jeffery Dean Morgan.
The bad guys do have all the fun. Representing #Baywatch at the #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/DltGl6eiW9
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) 9 January 2017
Check out the videos embedded below:
The beautiful @priyankachopra makes her entrance on the #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet tonight! pic.twitter.com/KI8NeOTNNo
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 9 January 2017
Backstage with #GoldenGlobes presenters @priyankachopra and @JDMorgan! pic.twitter.com/6PQfMpEN16
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 9 January 2017
She was at the prestigious award ceremony to present an award to Billy Bob Thornton for his performance in TV series ‘Goliath’.
.@priyankachopra and @JDMorgan take the stage to present the next award! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/15TueiW4gx
— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) 9 January 2017
Priyanka, who had made a million hearts skip a beat way back in 2000 after winning the Miss World title, is now an accomplished singer-actor.
The Indian diva bagged the leading role in an American TV series titled ‘Quantico’ and is now gearing up for her Hollywood debut flick ‘Baywatch’ opposite Dwayne Johnson.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Taimur Ali Khan’s sketch is the cutest thing you will see today
- 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan's special plans for Makar Sankranti revealed!
- Kratika Sengar and Nikitin Dheer: These adorable photos of the couple will give you marriage goals
- Golden Globes 2017: Deepika Padukone to party with Priyanka Chopra?
- Aamir Khan doesn’t care about numbers but emerges trendsetter at Box Office
Top Videos
-
J&K: Militants attack GREF camp near LoC, three workers killed
-
Delhi: Man brutally kills father, sets gas cylinder afire in suicide attempt
-
After SC verdict, why are politicians targeting religious minorities during UP campaigns?
-
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas: PM Modi woos young NRIs, talks of 'brain gain' and fight against graft