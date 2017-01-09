close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, January 9, 2017 - 09:47
Golden Globes 2017: Priyanka Chopra shimmers in gold, looks stunning – WATCH

Mumbai: Priyanka Choopra has made heads turn once again. The Desi girl, who has created a niche for herself in the international showbiz arena, swept onlookers off their feet at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

Dressed in a shimmer golden gown by Ralph Lauren, Priyanka looked drop dead gorgeous as she shared a hearty laugh backstage with Jeffery Dean Morgan.

Check out the videos embedded below:

She was at the prestigious award ceremony to present an award to Billy Bob Thornton for his performance in TV series ‘Goliath’.

Priyanka, who had made a million hearts skip a beat way back in 2000 after winning the Miss World title, is now an accomplished singer-actor.

The Indian diva bagged the leading role in an American TV series titled ‘Quantico’ and is now gearing up for her Hollywood debut flick ‘Baywatch’ opposite Dwayne Johnson.

