Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra looks cool in denim pants and crop top; her airport look will give you fashion goals

She was in India along with Nick in the last week of June. 

Pic courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Former Miss World has her own unique style statement. The actress-singer who is juggling between India and the US these days looked cool in denim pants and a white crop top. To complete the casual look, Priyanka sported a white shrug.

PeeCee was spotted at the airport recently.

Check out the images shared by Yogen Shah  here:

Priyanka made her Hollywood debut in 2017 with Dwayne Johnson's Baywatch. She bagged a couple of more films - A Kid Like Jake and Isn't It Romantic. It's been a while we have seen Priyanka in a Bollywood film. Salman Khan's 2019 release Bharat may prove to be her comeback of sorts in Bollywood.

PeeCee, who has now become a household name in the US, was seen enjoying a bicycle ride with her rumoured beau Nick Jonas and his family on July 4, the US Independence Day.

She was in India along with Nick in the last week of June. The rumoured couple painted the town red with their budding romance. Right from the time, they landed at the city's international airport to the moment they left for the US, PeeCee and her beau left their fans enchanted.

They walked hand-in-hand at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's Mehendi ceremony and pre-engagement bash and looked very much in love.

Nick and Priyanka even flew to Goa along with the Chopras to spend some family time.

The two are sporting identical rings. The promise or pre-engagement rings on their fingers prove that Nick and Priyanka have taken their relationship to the next level.

Before visiting India with Nick, Priyanka reportedly met his family in the US. She also attended his cousin's wedding! This gave rumour mills more reasons to speculate about their blossoming love.

Priyanka met Jonas at the Met Gala 2017 event for the first time. 

