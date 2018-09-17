हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao

Floyd Mayweather says he will fight Manny Pacquiao again

Former heavyweight champion Floyd Mayweather said on Saturday he was coming out of retirement for a 2018 rematch with Manny Pacquiao.

Image Courtesy: Reuters

"I’m coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year," Mayweather, 41, said on his Instagram account. "Another 9 figure payday on the way."

An accompanying video showed the two fighters at a music festival in Tokyo but it was difficult to hear what they were saying. 

In a later video obtained by ESPN, Mayweather says, "Tokyo Japan here we go... I`m coming back in December." 

He added, "I`m going to take it (the belt) from him like I did before. We gonna get the payday and I don`t want no shoulder excuses."

A rematch had been speculated for years after the two met in a ballyhooed 2015 fight.
Undefeated Mayweather scored a unanimous decision that earned him an estimated $220 million. Pacquiao later said he was hampered by a right shoulder injury.

Mayweather was back in the ring in 2017, winning by a technical knockout over mixed martial arts world champion Conor McGregor to run his boxing record to 50-0. 

He earned a reported $300 million and McGregor $100 million in one of the richest fights in history.

Pacquiao (60-7-2) last fought in July, knocking out Argentine Lucas Matthysse.

Afterwards, when asked about a rematch with Mayweather, the Filipino boxer said: "I have the belt, so it`s up to him. If he wants to come back in boxing let`s do a second one."

