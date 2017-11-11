2018 FIFA World Cup: Sakho, Mane star as Senegal book Russia ticket, Australia frustrated in Honduras play-off draw

Pretoria/San Pedro Sula: English Premier League pair Diafra Sakho and Sadio Mane played key roles as Senegal defeated South Africa 2-0 qualify for the 2018 World Cup even as Australia played out a frustrating goalless draw with Honduras in their playoff on Friday.

In Polokwane, West Ham striker Sakho opened the scoring off a pass from Liverpool attacker Mane and both were involved in the move that led to a Thamsanqa Mkhize own-goal before half-time.

Victory gave Senegal an uncatchable five-point lead over Burkina Faso and Cape Verde in Group D with one round left.

The only previous World Cup appearance by Senegal was in 2002 when current coach Aliou Cisse captained a team that reached the quarter-finals in South Korea.

Bottom-of-the-table South Africa lie seven ponts behind Senegal ahead of a return match in Dakar next Tuesday, with Burkina Faso hosting Cape Verde at the same time.

South Africa defeated Senegal 2-1 in Polokwane last November, but FIFA ordered a replay because of "match manipulation" by Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey, who was banned for life.

Senegal are the third African qualifiers for the World Cup in Russia after Nigeria and Egypt, who secured places during the penultimate qualifying round last month.

The other two slots will be filled Saturday with north African countries Tunisia and Morocco needing draws to qualify.

Tunisia host out-of-contention Libya in Group A holding a three-point advantage over the Democratic Republic of Congo, who play Guinea in Kinshasa.

Morocco are one point in front of the Ivory Coast ahead of a showdown in Abidjan with the visitors hoping to end a 20-year absence from the World Cup.

South Africa goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune played with a protective white mask after fracturing a facial bone in a club match last weekend.

Senegal took the lead after 12 minutes when Sakho raced on to a Mane pass and side-footed the ball to the right of onrushing Khune.

Stung by falling behind so early, South Africa sought an equaliser and came close midway through the opening half at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Goalkeeper Khadim Ndiaye failed to grasp a fierce close-range Themba Zwane shot, but recovered to catch the rebound after the ball struck inrushing Percy Tau.

South Africa came even close soon after when Lebogang Manyama swept a low cross against the crossbar and Senegal hastily cleared the loose ball.

The Senegalese Teranga Lions doubled their lead after 38 minutes against the run of play with another goal involving Sakho and Mane.

Sakho broke clear and crossed to Mane, whose shot was blocked by Khune only for the clearance to hit Mkhize and trickled back into the net.

As half-time approached, Manyama went close again to scoring, this time from a free-kick that Ndiaye tipped over.

South Africa introduced midfielders Andile Jali and Siphiwe Tshabalala midway through the second half, but neither made an impact.

In San Pedro Sula, Australia edged closer to a place in the 2018 World Cup finals after grinding out a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Honduras in their Asia-CONCACAF playoff.

Socceroos striker Tomi Juric missed golden chances in each half as the Australians dominated a physical Honduras side without managing to find a precious away goal at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano.

Nevertheless Ange Postecoglou`s men will return to Australia for Wednesday`s second leg confident of reaching a fourth consecutive World Cup after a controlled display in hot, humid conditions.

"It was a great performance and the result doesn`t reflect that unfortunately," Postecoglou said afterwards.

"I thought we were good enough in our play to get one or two goals but at the end of the day we wanted a strong performance and that`s what we got. We`ve got the home game now with our crowd and our conditions so we`re in good shape."

Despite speculation that veteran striker Tim Cahill could feature after a recent ankle knock, the Australian record scorer remained on the bench throughout with Postecoglou unwilling to risk him on a poor playing surface.

Cahill`s cutting edge was sorely missed as Juric butchered a one-on-one chance in the first 45 minutes before squandering a free header in the second half.

Postecoglou refused to point the finger at Juric afterwards however.

"Tomi put in an enormous shift for us," the Australia coach said. "He worked really hard, held the ball up when we needed it. I`m sure he would have loved to have got a goal but overall his performance was good."

Honduras coach Jorge Luis Pinto meanwhile was disappointed with the draw but insisted his team still had a chance of progressing in the away leg.

"I`m not happy because we wanted to win tonight," Pinto said. "You can win even when you`re playing away," he added, before admitting Wednesday`s return leg "would not be easy." Australia had the better of a tense first-half, with Huddersfield`s Aaron Mooy dominating midfield and keeping the Socceroos on the offensive.

The visitors survived an early scare however when only a last-ditch tackle from Trent Sainsbury denied Carlos Lanza.

Australia continued to create the better chances though, with Massimo Luongo forcing a low block from Honduras goalkeeper Donis Escober after a fine surging run.

The Australians also had strong shouts for a penalty in the 22nd minute when Escober bundled over Bailey Wright in the penalty area after a looping header flew over.

Italian referee Daniele Orsato consulted his linesman but after a brief delay ruled no foul had occurred.

Honduras` only chance of note in a disappointing first-half display was a header from Lanza from Romell Quioto`s cross that flew wide of goalkeeper Maty Ryan.

Otherwise it was all Australia, with Jackson Irvine scooping a first-time shot over the bar in the 29th minute.

Five minutes later Juric missed a gilt-edged chance that had Postecoglou punching the air in frustration on the Australia bench.

A superb flick off the back of his heel took Juric clear of the Honduras defence, but with only Escober to beat, the Swiss-based FC Luzern striker pulled his shot wide of the post.

The ball appeared to bobble slightly on the uneven playing surface as Juric shot, but the Australian will feel he should have done better.

Another glorious chance went begging in the 54th minute when Josh Risdon picked out an unmarked Juric on the edge of the six-yard area.

But with the whole goal to aim at Juric directed his header straight at Escober who was able to parry away his effort.

Australia were given a late let off when Carlo Costly sprang the offside trap to go clear, but his shot was tipped over by Ryan.