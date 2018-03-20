Brazil to play Austria, Croatia in pre-World Cup friendlies

Rio de Janeiro: Brazil will finalise their World Cup preparations with international friendlies against Croatia and Austria, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has said. The Selecao will meet Croatia in England on June 3 followed by a clash against Austria at Vienna`s Ernst Happel stadium seven days later, the CBF said on Monday, reports Xinhua news agency.

In addition to the friendlies, the CBF struck a deal with Tottenham Hotspur to use the club`s new north London facilities for their pre-World Cup training base. The Selecao will also stay in a hotel within the sports complex.

Brazil`s squad will remain in London from May 28 to June 8 before departing for Vienna and then Russia, where the World Cup will be held from June 14 to July 15. The five-time world champions will begin their World Cup campaign against Switzerland in Rostov-On-Don on June 17.