EXPLAINED: 2018 FIFA World Cup Draw

New Delhi: The much-awaited draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia will be held on on Friday (December 1) in the State Kremlin Palace's concert hall. The function will be attended by the who's who of world football.

As in the past, there will be 32 teams competing for the glittering trophy. But not many us know how teams are divided into pots, then groups before the final fixture.

Here's a brief low-down on how does it works:

1. Teams will be seeded based on the October 2017 Fifa world rankings. And it has been used to allocate the qualified teams to the four pots, according to their ranking in descending order.

There will be four pots, each containing eight teams. First eight teams in the first pot, next eight in the pot two, and so on.

Yes, by virtue of being hosts Russia have been granted the top seeding spot – even though they are currently ranked 65.

So, here are the seeds: Russia (hosts), Germany, Brazil, Portugal, Argentina, Belgium, Poland and France.

2. The eight teams from each pot will be drawn into eight different Groups (From A to H), with hosts Russia automatically occupying the top position in Group A, with the remaining seven teams taking the tops spots in Groups B to H.

3. But no teams from the same confederation, with the exception of UEFA, cannot be drawn in the same Group. Then again, a maximum of two European countries can be in any Group.

Here are the confederation-wise teams, and how they made the finals:

AFC (Asia) - Five teams

AUSTRALIA - The Socceroos are making their fifth appearance at a World Cup;

IRAN - Team Melli were the first Asian team to qualify for Russia 2018;

JAPAN - The Japanese have made the Round of 16 on two occasions;

KOREA REPUBLIC - The Taeguk Warriors have been a World Cup ever-present since 1986;

SAUDI ARABIA - The Saudis made their World Cup debut at USA 1994.

CAF (Africa) - Five teams

EGYPT - The Pharaohs are making their first world finals appearance since Italy 1990;

MOROCCO - The Atlas Lions topped African zone Group C in qualification

NIGERIA - The Super Eagles have only missed one tournament since their debut at USA 1994;

SENEGAL - In their debut at Korea/Japan 2002, the Lions of Teranga reached the quarter-finals;

TUNISIA - At Argentina 1978, the Carthage Eagles became the first African team to win a World Cup match.

CONCACAF (North, Central American and the Caribbean) - Three teams

COSTA RICA - Los Ticos impressed at Brazil 2014, making the quarter-finals;

MEXICO - The Mexicans lost just once in qualifying for Russia 2018;

PANAMA - The central Americans are making their World Cup debut in Russia.

CONMEBOL (South America) - Five teams

ARGENTINA - The two-time champions appeared at the inaugural edition at Uruguay 1930;

BRAZIL - A Seleção were the first team to qualify after hosts Russia;

COLOMBIA - Los Cafeteros coach Jose Pekerman was in charge of his native Argentina at Germany 2006;

PERU - The Peruvians return to the world finals for the first time in 36 years;

URUGUAY - La Celeste were world champions as hosts in 1930 and at Brazil 1950.

UEFA (Europe) - 14 teams

BELGIUM - The Belgians went undefeated in topping UEFA Group H in qualifying:

CROATIA - The Croatians finished third in their World Cup debut at France 1998;

DENMARK - The Danes secured qualification with a comfortable play-off win over the Republic of Ireland;

ENGLAND - The Three Lions have made the finals 14 times from 16 qualifying campaigns;

FRANCE - Les Bleus are making a sixth-straight world finals appearance;

GERMANY - The defending world champions registered a 100 percent record in qualifying;

ICELAND - The smallest country by population ever to qualify for a World Cup;

POLAND - The Poles finished third at Germany 1974 and Spain 1982;

PORTUGAL - A Seleção das Quinas are making a fifth-straight finals appearance:

RUSSIA - As the Soviet Union, the World Cup hosts finished fourth at England 1966;

SERBIA - The Serbs topped UEFA Group D in qualification with only one defeat;

SPAIN - Champions in 2010, Spain’s World Cup debut was at Italy 1934;

SWEDEN - The Swedes were runners-up as World Cup hosts in 1958;

SWITZERLAND - The Swiss have reached the quarter-finals on three occasions.