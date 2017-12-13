FIFA 2018 World Cup: Germany reaches an agreement with its players over performance-related pay scheme

Berlin: Germany`s football federation DFB on Wednesday announced that each of their 2018 World Cup players will get a bonus of 350,000 euros ($410,847) if they manage to defend their title in Russia.

"The DFB and the national team players have agreed on performance-related bonuses for their performance at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The bonuses are based on the team`s performance and have been set in accordance with the agreements made for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, as well as for the European Cuts in 2012 and 2016," DFB said in a statement.

Players will receive 75,000 euros ($88,033) each for reaching the quarter-finals, 125,000 euros ($146,722) for the semi-finals, 150,000 euros ($176,022) for third place and 200,000 euros ($234,770) for reaching the final, according to the DFB statement.

Only Italy (1934 and 1938) and Brazil (1958 and 1962) have successfully defended a World Cup title.

DFB president Reinhard Grindel said: "The opportunity to make national team history and defend the World Cup title is a huge motivation for the players. That would go down in history and be worth a very special bonus.

"It`s clear though, that it is the sporting challenge rather than the financial award that is most important for the players. I want to personally thank Friedrich Curtius and Manuel Neuer, who led these discussions, for their contribution to a successful outcome."

If Germany manages to win the title in 2018, the European powerhouse will equal the record of South American giant Brazil in winning the World Cup five times.

DFB General secretary Friedrich Curtius said: "The talks with captain Manuel Neuer and with the whole national team council were fair, open and uncomplicated. They`re proof of the good relationship between the national team and the association."

The Joachim Löw-coached team have been grouped with Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in the first round of the quadrennial football showpiece.

