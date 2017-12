FIFA 2018 World Cup: Spain, Portugal drawn in same group

New Delhi: European champions Portugal and their Iberian neighbors Spain were drawn in the same group even as Friday's 2018 FIFA World Cup draw in Moscow spared big teams the so-called Group of Death. (AS IT HAPPENED)

Spain, the winner of 2010 edition, were allotted Group B, where they will need to negotiate Morocco and Iran, besides facing Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal. In another exciting draw, Neymar's Brazil found themselves in the Group E, alongside Switzerland, Costa Rica and Serbia.

Holders Germany will face Mexico, Sweden, and South Korea in Group F as they try to retain the title for the first time since Brazil did in 1962.

Lionel Messi's Argentina are in Group D with European debutants Iceland, Croatia, and Nigeria. In Group G, Belgium have the company of England, Panama, and Tunisia.

France will play Australia, Peru, and Denmark in Group C. But Hosts Russia will need some luck to qualify for the knockouts from a group which has the likes of Suadi Arabia, Egypt, and Uruguay.

Earlier in the day, Russian president Vladimir Putin and FIFA boss Gianni Infantino opened the ceremony in the Kremlin, Moscow.

"Our country is looking forward to the championship and intends to hold it at the highest level," Putin said in the televised address.

"We have loved this sport a long time, with a strong affection that stretches across the country," he said, promising to "do everything for (the championship) to be a grand sports festival."

"I am sure that the forthcoming World Cup will be a huge factor in the development of the sport both in the Russian regions and throughout the whole world."

German legend and World Cup's leading scorer Miroslav Klose introduced the trophy.

Here are the groups:

Group A-Russia, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Uruguay

Group B-Portugal, Spain, Morocco, Iran

Group C-France, Australia, Peru, Denmark

Group D-Argentina, Iceland, Croatia, Nigeria

Group E-Brazil, Switzerland, Costa Rica, Serbia

Group F-Germany, Mexico, Sweden, South Korea

Group G-Belgium, Panama, Tunisia, England

Group H-Poland, Senegal, Colombia, Japan

Russia will face Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener on June 14 in Moscow.

And here's the complete fixture:

Group A:

June 14 - Russia v Saudi Arabia, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (1500)

June 15 - Egypt v Uruguay, Ekaterinburg (1200)

June 19 - Russia v Egypt, St Petersburg (1800)

June 20 - Uruguay v Saudi Arabia, Rostov-on-Don (1500)

June 25 - Uruguay v Russia, Samara (1400); Saudi Arabia v Egypt, Volgograd (1400)

Group B:

June 15 - Morocco v Iran, St Petersburg (1500); Portugal v Spain, Sochi (1800)

June 20 - Portugal v Morocco, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (1200); Iran v Spain, Kazan (1800)

June 25 - Iran v Portugal, Saransk (1800); Spain v Morocco, Kaliningrad (1800)

Group C:

June 16 - France v Australia, Kazan (1000); Peru v Denmark, Saransk (1600)

June 21 - France v Peru, Ekaterinburg (1200); Denmark v Australia, Samara (1500)

June 26 - Denmark v France, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (1400); Australia v Peru, Sochi (1400)

Group D:

June 16 - Argentina v Iceland, Spartak Stadium, Moscow (1300); Croatia v Nigeria, Kaliningrad (1900)

June 21 - Argentina v Croatia, Nizhny Novgorod (1800)

June 22 - Nigeria v Iceland, Volgograd (1500)

June 26 - Nigeria v Argentina, St Petersburg (1800); Iceland v Croatia, Rostov-on-Don (1800)

Group E:

June 17 - Costa Rica v Serbia, Samara (1200); Brazil v Switzerland, Rostov-on-Don (1800)

June 22 - Brazil v Costa Rica, St Petersburg (1200); Serbia v Switzerland, Kaliningrad (1800)

June 27 - Serbia v Brazil, Spartak Stadium, Moscow (1800); Switzerland v Costa Rica, Nizhny Novgorod (1800)

Group F:

June 17 - Germany v Mexico, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (1500)

June 18 - Sweden v South Korea, Nizhny Novgorod (1200)

June 23 - Germany v Sweden, Sochi (1500); South Korea v Mexico, Rostov-on-Don (1800)

June 27 - South Korea v Germany, Kazan (1400); Mexico v Sweden, Ekaterinburg (1400)

Group G:

June 18 - Belgium v Panama, Sochi (1500); Tunisia v England, Volgograd (1800)

June 23 - Belgium v Tunisia, Spartak Stadium, Moscow (1200)

June 24 - England v Panama, Nizhny Novgorod (1200)

June 28 - England v Belgium, Kaliningrad (1800); Panama v Tunisia, Saransk (1800)

Group H:

June 19 - Poland v Senegal, Spartak Stadium, Moscow (1200); Colombia v Japan, Saransk (1500)

June 24 - Japan v Senegal, Ekaterinburg (1500); Poland v Colombia, Kazan (1800)

June 28 - Japan v Poland, Volgograd (1400); Senegal v Colombia, Samara (1400)

Round of 16:

June 30 - Winner Group C v Runners-up Group D, Kazan (1400); Winner Group A v Runners-up Group B, Sochi (1800)

July 1 - Winner Group B v Runners-up Group A, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (1400); Winner Group D v Runners-up Group C, Nizhny Novgorod (1800)

July 2 - Winner Group E v Runners-up Group F, Samara (1400); Winner Group G v Runners-up Group H, Rostov-on-Don (1800)

July 3 - Winner Group F v Runners-up Group E, St Petersburg (1400); Winner Group H v Runners-up Group G, Spartak Stadium, Moscow (1800)

Quarter-finals:

July 6 - Winner M49 v Winner M50, Nizhny Novgorod (1400); Winner M53 v Winner M54, Kazan (1800)

July 7 - Winner M55 v Winner M56, Samara (1400); Winner M51 v Winner M52, Sochi (1800)

Semi-finals:

July 10 - Winner M57 v Winner M58, St Petersburg (1800)

July 11 - Winner M59 v Winner M60, Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (1800)

Third place playoff:

July 14 - Loser M61 v Loser M62, St Petersburg (1400)

Final

July 15 - Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow (1500)