FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: What to watch on Day 6

New Delhi: Day six of the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup in India will feature a hugely talented England side taking on two-time champions Mexico in their Group F engagement. Then there is France-Japan encounter in Group E. It will be a fun-filled Wednesday for football fans.

In the early kick-offs, France take on Japan in Guwahati, while England face Mexico in Kolkata.

France vs Japan (Group E)

Having begun their FIFA U-17 World Cup campaigns with goal-laden wins, France and Japan start on even keel in a group E encounter. Both sides will be high on confidence with an aim to come out all guns blazing.

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

TV Listings: Sony ESPN/HD

Live streaming: Sonyliv

SQUADS

France: Brahia Bernard, Yahia Fofana, Illan Meslier, Melvin Bard, William Bianda, Vincent Collet, Maxime Lacroix, Batista Mendy, Andy Pelmard, Oumar Solet, Yacine Adli, Maxence Caqueret, Claudio Gomes, Alan Kerouedan, Mathias Picouleau, Lenny Pintor, Aurelien Tchouameni, Alexis Flips, Willem Geubbels, Amine Gouiri, Wilson Isidor.

Coach: Lionel Rouxel (FRA)

Japan: Umeda Togo, Tani Kosei, Suzuki Zion, Iketaka Nobuki, Kemmotsu Takumu, Sugawara Yukinari, Kobayashi Yuki, Yamasaki Taichi, Baba Seiya, Okuno Kohei, Hirakawa Rei, Suzuki Toichi, Tsubaki Naoki, Fukouka Shimpei, Kida Hinata, Kozuki Soichiro, Yamada Hiroto, Miyashiro Taisei, Nakamura Keito, Kubo Takefusa, Saito Koki.

Coach: Yoshiro Moriyama (JPN)

England vs Mexico (Group F)

Fresh from a rousing start to their campaign, England's firepower will be tested by two-time former champions Mexico in a mouthwatering group F contest. Having won two titles since the turn of the century, Mexico are one of the most consistent sides in the tournament.

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

TV Listings: Sony Ten 2

Live streaming: Sonyliv

SQUADS

England: Curtis Anderson, Josef Bursik, William Crelin; Timothy Eyoma, Joel Latibeaudiere, Marc Guehi, Jonathan Panzo, Lewis Gibson, Steven Sessegnon, Morgan Gibbs White, Tashan Oakley Boothe; Conor Gallagher, Angel Gomes, Nya Kirby, George McEachran; Jadon Sancho, Callum Hudson Odoi, Philip Foden, Emile Smith Rowe, Rhian Brewster, Danny Loader.

Coach: Steve Cooper (ENG)

Mexico: Victor Diaz, Cesar Lopez De Alba, Cesar Rafael Ramos Becerra; Alan Maeda Luevanos, Luis Alejandro Olivas Salcedo, Oscar Haret Ortega Gatica, Carlos Alejandro Robles Jim nez, Adri n V zquez Hern ndez, Sergio Villarreal Lozano, Ra l Mart n Sandoval Zavala; Luis Javier Gam z vila, Carlos Eduardo Guerrero Zavala, Alexis Hazael Guti rrez Torres, Diego La nez Leyva, Deivoon Alexander Maga a Rico, Jes s Andr s P rez lvarez, Marco Antonio Ru z Zarco; an Jairo Misael Torres Ram rez, Roberto Carlos De la Rosa Gonz lez, C sar Sa l Huerta Valera, Daniel Guadalupe L pez Valdez.

Coach: Mario Arteaga (MEX)

Iraq vs Chile (Group F)

These two mouth-watering clashes will be followed by Iraq's important match against Chile. The South Americans will hope to give some joy to their fans back home after their seniors failed to make the 2018 World Cup cut.

Time: 5 pm IST

Venue: Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

TV Listings: Sony Ten 2

Live streaming: Sonyliv

SQAUDS

Iraq: Ali Ibadi, Mustafa Zuhair, Abdulazeez Ammar; Ali Raad, Muntadher Abdulsada, Abdulabbas Ayad, Ammar Mohammed, Maytham Jabbar, Muntadher Mohammed, Mohammed Al-Baqer; Habeeb Mohammed, Saif Khalid, Mohammed Ridha, Abbas Ali, Bassam Shakir, Mohammed Ali, Moamel Karim, Ahmed Sartip; Mohammed Dawood, Ali Kareem, Alaa Adnaan.

Coach: Qahtan Al-Rubaye (IRQ)

Chile: Rodrigo Cancino, Hugo Araya; Gaston Zuniga, Matias Silva, Lucas Alarcon, Sebastian Valencia, Nicolas Aravena, Yerco Oyanedel; Maximiliano Guerrero, Mauricio Morales, Martin Lara, Oliver Rojas, Branco Provoste; Diego Valencia, Pedro Campos, William Gama, Ignacio Contreras, Ignacio Mesias, Jairo Vasquez, Antonio Diaz.

Coach: Hernan Caputto (CHI)

Honduras vs New Caledonia (Group E)

Minnows New Caledonia and Honduras will have the best chance to register their maiden win in the FIFA U-17 World Cup when the two teams take on each other in a Group E match.

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

TV Listings: Sony ESPN/HD

Live streaming: Sonyliv

SQUADS

Honduras: Alex Rivera, Santiago Cabrera, Axel Gomez, Alexander Bahr, Cristian Moreira, Luis Palma, Jorge Flores, Gerson Chavez, Patrick Palacios, Alessandro Castro, Kenneth Martinez, Jordy Castro, Gustavo Vallecillo, Carlos Mejia, David Cardona, Asaf Cacho, Everson Lopez, Joshua Canales, Reynaldo Bodden, Emilio Campos, Carlos Banegas.

Coach: Jose Valladares (HON)

New Caledonia: Une Kecine, Raoul Wenisso, Josue Welepane, Kiam Wanasse, Sidri Wadenges, Neil Wahiobe, Jekob Jeno, Pierre Bako, Theo Bosshard, Cyril Nyipie, Titouan Richard, Gale Luewadia, Vita Longue, Bernard Iwa, Hnautra Enoka, Gaizka Ipeze, Paul Wananije, Josua Hlemu, Jules Omei, Lionel Thahnaena, Robin Escorne.

Coach: Dominique Wacalie (NCL)