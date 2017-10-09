FIFA U-17 World Cup, India vs Colombia Live Updates–Another acid test awaits as hosts face Colombia

Welcome to the Live Coverage of India’s second match in a FIFA World Cup. It is India against Colombia at the U-17 World Cup, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. Here you can catch the Live commentary and updates (Where can you watch it online?)

8:14 pm IST – Colombia will fly to Navi Mumbai right after the game to play against the USA in their final group stage encounter. Remember, USA are already through to the next round.

8:12 pm IST – Both teams trying to find a momentum into the game, trying to create chances.

8:03 pm IST – Whistle goes and the two teams are underway

8:00 pm IST – The two teams are done with their National Anthem. Shook hands and they are all set for their second group A match.

Wishing all the best to the U-17 @IndianFootball Team who are facing Colombia tonight, cracker of game coming up #BackTheBlue #WeAreWithYou — Gurpreet Singh (@GurpreetGK) October 9, 2017

. @rashtrapatibhvn Ram Nath Kovind ji wishes all the 24 nations with an extra slice for our colts. #BackTheBlue #FIFAU17WC #INDvCOL pic.twitter.com/QHzRo2sv9j — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 9, 2017

Fans gather around near the stadium before they enter the JLN Stadium #BackTheBlue #FIFAU17WC #INDvCOL pic.twitter.com/5KrptolFRg — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) October 9, 2017

FT | #FIFAU17WC

Group A - New Delhi

0-1

Group B - Navi Mumbai

0-3 pic.twitter.com/JQi7FIUoyN — #FIFAU17WC (@FIFAcom) October 9, 2017

Meanwhile, in a nail-biting Group-A encounter between USA and Ghana, substitute Akinola bagged a second-half goal to take the Americans through to the Round of 16 of the tournament.

New Delhi: After a rather disappointing start to their maiden FIFA voyage, India are all geared up to face yet another acid test when they take on a formidable Colombia team in their second Group A encounter, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, today. ( IND vs COL: Match Preview )

The Indian Colts bagged their participation ticket on grounds of being the host nation. Well, they did prepare themselves up with tours organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), however, the nation's first-ever appearance in a FIFA tournament turned sour when a dominant USA side stole the spotlight with stunning 3-0 victory at JLN Stadium, on Friday.

"Colombia are tough opponents and they possess the necessary elements to hurt us. We have to be on our toes all throughout and have to focus on the task at hand. They (Colombia) will also give us a tough physical fight but we are ready for it. We will play to win," India coach Luis Norton de Matos said.

Suffering from a first-half strike from Ghana's Ibrahim, Colombia went down 0-1 in their U-17 opener. Ergo, a desperate chance for the South American nation to stay afloat in the tournament.