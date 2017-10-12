India's FIFA U-17 World Cup ends with 4-0 defeat against Ghana

New Delhi: Ghana's speed, tenacity and skill not just outclassed India but hushed the roar of a 42,614-strong crowd at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, here, on Thursday with a 4-0 win over the hosts, who bowed out of the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017, finishing bottom of Group A with three defeats. (IND vs GHA – As it happened...)

The Indians gave the strong Ghana outfit a run for their money in the first half and kept them under check until the 43rd minute when visiting skipper Eric Ayiah broke the deadlock.

Ayiah then gave his side a cushion in the 51st minute, after which the African side upped their attacking intent resulting in two more goals.

Richard Danso (86th) and Emmanuel Toku (87th) scored within a minute of each other to put India out of the match, and the tournament.

The big win helped Ghana go through to the Round of 16 as Group A toppers. Colombia finished second after beating USA 3-1 in their last match. The US team now waits to know their fate as four best third-placed teams also go through to the next round.

All three teams had six points but were separated by goal difference.

India lost to USA 0-3 in their first match, before giving their best performance of the tournament in a 1-2 defeat against Colombia.

