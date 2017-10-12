FIFA U-17 World Cup 2017: India vs Ghana Live – First-half underway; Komal Thatal on bench again

Welcome to the Live Coverage of India’s third and final group-stage match in the FIFA U-17 World Cup. It is India against Ghana at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. Here you can catch the Live commentary and updates (Where can you watch it online?)

'15 - Sanjeev Stalin up with a free-kick but cleared by the defense line before it could create any danger for Ghana

'14 - Arko-Mensah curls in a lofted cross off a free-kick and Dheeraj dived fo9rward to punch it out of danger

'9 - Well, a good and a positive start from India. Creating chances, applauding defending skills. Can they stun Ghana tonight?\

'7 - Free-kick for Ghana. Shot from No.7 and comfortably saved by Dheeraj

'6 - Ghanaaa.....goaaal!! But offside flag goes up and the tourists are all frustrated at the signal

'3 - Aniket Jadhav makes a positive run down the right plank, but a lofted cross goes well to the other end

'1 - Early corner for the Indian Colts, touch from Jeakson and well collected by the Ghana goalkeeper

And the first-half is underway as India have made four changes

The two teams enter the arena for their national anthems

We are minutes away from the kick off.....

New Delhi: The Indian Colts turned out to be huge surprise when glimpses of their attacking skills not only helped them script history, but also they drew all-round praise from all over the nation. And now they are all geared up for one last test of character in the FIFA U-17 World Cup when they face former champions Ghana in their final Group A encounter at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, today. (IND vs GHA – Match Preview)

India had found their way into the U-17 World Cup by virtue of being the host nation. And after their 3-0 drubbing by the USA, not much hope resided by their side. But the young Indian squad, stunned the home fans with their inspirational piece of footballing skill against Colombia. In fact, that was the very match when Jeakson Singh scored India's first-ever World Cup.

With still a bleak possibility left in stepping onto the next round of the tournament, the Indian Colts face the Black Starlets, who had lifted the trophy twice in their footballing history.

"The boys want to finish the competition on a high with a very good impression. I think people are proud of the way the boys are playing and I am proud as a coach. They want to give not only 100 per cent but 200 per cent tomorrow and we are ready to die for the project (of Indian football)," India coach Luis Norton de Matos said.